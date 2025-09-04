Gabi Garcia calls out Gordon Ryan for criticizing Craig Jones Invitational
Gabi Garcia has called out Gordon Ryan for criticizing the recent Craig Jones Invitational event as their feud continues.
Last weekend, Craig Jones put on the CJ Invitational in what served as another intriuging step forward for the sport of jiu-jitsu. He has long since been one of the biggest names in the game and in the first edition of the competition, he took part in an intergender match against the one and only Gabi Garcia.
Garcia has been a vocal supporter of Jones in recent times, but the same cannot be said for Gordon Ryan. He’s had a problem with Craig for quite some time and it seems to go both ways, with the pair trading shots back and forth at one another.
After Ryan took it upon himself to criticize the Craig Jones Invitational, Garcia posted the following reply on social media.
Gabi Garcia responds to Gordon Ryan taking shots at CJI from his couch, and praises Craig Jones for improving pay in BJJ.
“Between us brooo, we know who is you in real life. Disgusting 🤢. Talking shit about the guy changing the sport when you are a terrible person…” pic.twitter.com/c6VNlSZU2w
— Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) September 1, 2025
Garcia hits out at Ryan over Jones issue
“I thought the team format was awesome. People are so selfish they don’t even know what a team means. You can’t train alone, brother. And if you don’t know how to fight as a team, you’ll never be anybody.”
“U guys are only mad ‘cause you’re not here and not even competing. And today you’re all shocked that Craig brought 50k so these who called themselves “GOATs” could watch something interesting from their couch. Nobody even remembers you if not because u a joke.”
“When u die your medals don’t go with u broooo. But everyone will remember you as the biggest “p***yyyy” in the sport. Enjoy your retirement from the couch “supporting your teammates”.
“Your feat of losing made you quit. That same fear made Craig a hundred times more important than you.”
“Between us broooo!! We know who is you in real life. Disgusting. How talking s*** about the guy changing the sport when u are terrible person behind the phone.”
