Gabi Garcia calls out Gordon Ryan for criticizing Craig Jones Invitational

Gabi Garcia has called out Gordon Ryan for criticizing the recent Craig Jones Invitational event as their feud continues.

Last weekend, Craig Jones put on the CJ Invitational in what served as another intriuging step forward for the sport of jiu-jitsu. He has long since been one of the biggest names in the game and in the first edition of the competition, he took part in an intergender match against the one and only Gabi Garcia.

Garcia has been a vocal supporter of Jones in recent times, but the same cannot be said for Gordon Ryan. He’s had a problem with Craig for quite some time and it seems to go both ways, with the pair trading shots back and forth at one another.

After Ryan took it upon himself to criticize the Craig Jones Invitational, Garcia posted the following reply on social media.