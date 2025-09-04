Bo Nickal gets his wish and will make MMA return at UFC 322
UFC prospect Bo Nickal is set to get his wish and make his return to competitive mixed martial arts at UFC 322.
As we know, Bo Nickal is a pretty interesting figure within the world of MMA. Ever since making the transition over from amateur wrestling, he has been pretty vocal in his belief that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet. Alas, more often than not, fighters with that kind of confidence come crashing back down to earth. For Bo, that happened in his last Octagon appearance.
Nickal went up against Reinier de Ridder who, it’s safe to say, served as a big step up from the kind of opposition he’d been facing up to that point. While many felt as if Bo would be able to get the better of the grappling exchanges, RDR was able to have his way with him, eventually securing the finish.
Now, however, as per reports, Nickal will take on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322, which is an event he had wanted to be a part of.
Nickal gets Vieira assignment
Rodolfo Vieira will serve as an interesting challenge for Nickal to try and overcome. They both tend to do their best work on the ground, but you’d have to think that Rodolfo will be the one going for the submission more so than his opponent. He holds a record of 6-3 since entering the promotion, which includes three wins in his last four outings.
While Bo will fancy his chances, the 35-year-old is far from the easiest fight that could’ve been given to the American. If anything, this shows that the UFC is real to really push him in at the deep end – even after his devastating first loss.
