Bo Nickal gets his wish and will make MMA return at UFC 322

UFC prospect Bo Nickal is set to get his wish and make his return to competitive mixed martial arts at UFC 322.

As we know, Bo Nickal is a pretty interesting figure within the world of MMA. Ever since making the transition over from amateur wrestling, he has been pretty vocal in his belief that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet. Alas, more often than not, fighters with that kind of confidence come crashing back down to earth. For Bo, that happened in his last Octagon appearance.

RELATED: Bo Nickal set to return to wrestling following disastrous UFC loss

Nickal went up against Reinier de Ridder who, it’s safe to say, served as a big step up from the kind of opposition he’d been facing up to that point. While many felt as if Bo would be able to get the better of the grappling exchanges, RDR was able to have his way with him, eventually securing the finish.

Now, however, as per reports, Nickal will take on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322, which is an event he had wanted to be a part of.