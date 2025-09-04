Paul Craig explains his ‘queue jump’ pass for possible UFC title opportunity
Paul Craig has explained why he believes he has the potential to jump the queue in the race for a UFC light heavyweight title shot.
This weekend, Paul Craig returns to the cage when he battles Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Paris. As we know, the Scottish sensation has been in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for many years now, and he’s been through a lot of highs and lows in that time.
Some of the highs, of course, have been wins over the likes of Shogun Rua, Jamahal Hill and even Magomed Ankalaev. Craig secured the last of those three wins via submission in the final second of their fight, shocking the masses in a bout where many already believed Magomed was destined for big things.
While he’s been a bit inconsistent as of late, Craig believes that if he can string a few wins together, there’s a chance he could leapfrog a few other contenders and claim a title shot.
Craig discusses Ankalaev ticket
“The next years, we say I’m 37. I believe I have a queue-jump pass just waiting in my back pocket, and I’m just going to put use to it after a few victories at the light heavyweight division,” Craig said at UFC Fight Night 258 media day on Wednesday. “I left the light heavyweight division as No. 9-ranked opponent and went to middleweight. Granted, that didn’t work out for me.
“I’m expecting a couple of wins, get back in the top 10, and use that queue skip with that victory over Ankalaev, and get myself right in that title contention. Ideal situation for me would be that, but we know that this sport has its ups and downs, but ultimately that’s what I’m looking for – the ability to be a world champion. End of the steps, everyone wants to have a gold belt around their waist.”
“It’s what the UFC decides for me. I’ve had fights I’ve asked for, and it’s not turned out that way or not getting them, or it’s maybe up to the UFC what they want to do with me,” Craig said. “Do they want a 37-year-old champion? Probably not. But what’s more important is that they want an exciting champion, and that’s what I’m going to do.
“We’ve seen Anlkalaev get the belt, and we’re going to see him fighting against Pereira in a few weeks, and I believe it’s potentially going to go the same way. Once that guy has been at the top too long, they’re just going to chat with the ‘Bear Jew’ and ask him, ‘Can you come and save the day?’ And I’ll be like, ‘You know what? I will come and save the day.'”
