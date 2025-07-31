BJJ ‘GWOAT’ Beatriz Mesquita set for UFC debut later this year

Beatriz Mesquita, considered by many to be the greatest female BJJ star of all time, is set for her UFC debut later this year.

As we know, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been at the forefront of mixed martial arts for many, many years. In fact, some would argue that it was the dominant skillset for a long time – and you won’t find too many people who will argue with that. Well, when you’re talking about some of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the sport, Beatriz Mesquita is certainly up there.

Bia has been dominating throughout most of her career, to the point where she’s earned ‘GWOAT’ plaudits from pretty much every corner of the BJJ community. Now, though, at this stage in her life, it seems as if she’s interested in pursuing something different.

According to a recent report from Léo Guimaraes, Mesquita is now ready to make an MMA run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is something she’s teased heavily in the past.