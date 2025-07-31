BJJ ‘GWOAT’ Beatriz Mesquita set for UFC debut later this year

By Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

Beatriz Mesquita, considered by many to be the greatest female BJJ star of all time, is set for her UFC debut later this year.

Beatriz Mesquita

As we know, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been at the forefront of mixed martial arts for many, many years. In fact, some would argue that it was the dominant skillset for a long time – and you won’t find too many people who will argue with that. Well, when you’re talking about some of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the sport, Beatriz Mesquita is certainly up there.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump reveals her love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Bia has been dominating throughout most of her career, to the point where she’s earned ‘GWOAT’ plaudits from pretty much every corner of the BJJ community. Now, though, at this stage in her life, it seems as if she’s interested in pursuing something different.

According to a recent report from Léo Guimaraes, Mesquita is now ready to make an MMA run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is something she’s teased heavily in the past.

 

Mesquita set for debut

“I was informed that Bia Mesquita signed a contract to face [Irina] Alekseeva on October 11, UFC Rio”

After winning her debut via kneebar, Alekseeva has proceeded to lose two on the bounce, making this a pretty important fight for her too.

What a lot of people may not realize is that Mesquita already sits at 5-0 in her mixed martial arts career. In addition to her glittering resume in BJJ, she also seems to be making a sustained push to make a name for herself in MMA. While she may be 34 years of age, older than a lot of prospects, she seems determined to make a real name for herself.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BJJ UFC

Related

Tai Tuivasa, UFC, MMA

UFC fans show concern following recent Tai Tuivasa image

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025
Tatsuro Taira
UFC

Tatsuro Taira vows to finish Hyun Sung Park in the first round at UFC Vegas 108 after his comments

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Tatsuro Taira is looking to make Hyun Sung Park pay for his comments.

Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane title fight

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Jailton Almeida believes the upcoming heavyweight title fight is rather easy to call.

Rory MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald opens door to make MMA comeback: 'I'm enjoying my time in martial arts again'

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald could be ending his retirement.

Tom Aspinall UFC Title
Tom Aspinall

Top UFC contender questions if Tom Aspinall can survive in deep waters

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

When the going gets tough, can Tom Aspinall rise to the occasion?

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration

Reinier de Ridder explains why preparing for Khamzat Chimaev is easier than Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025
Jared Cannonier
Michael Page

Jared Cannonier reveals biggest issue with Michael Page fight at UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

Jared Cannonier isn’t exactly gung-ho about being booked to fight Michael Page at UFC 319.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg set to headline UFC Perth

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will headline the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia on September 27th.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

Conor McGregor releases heavy teaser suggesting he’s returning to UFC

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

It seems as if Conor McGregor may finally be getting serious about an active return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ilia Topuria press conference
Ilia Topuria

UFC veteran goes after Ilia Topuria for rejecting idea of Arman Tsarukyan fight

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Felder wasn’t happy about Ilia Topuria’s comments regarding a possible fight against Arman Tsarukyan.