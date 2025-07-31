BJJ ‘GWOAT’ Beatriz Mesquita set for UFC debut later this year
Beatriz Mesquita, considered by many to be the greatest female BJJ star of all time, is set for her UFC debut later this year.
As we know, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been at the forefront of mixed martial arts for many, many years. In fact, some would argue that it was the dominant skillset for a long time – and you won’t find too many people who will argue with that. Well, when you’re talking about some of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the sport, Beatriz Mesquita is certainly up there.
Bia has been dominating throughout most of her career, to the point where she’s earned ‘GWOAT’ plaudits from pretty much every corner of the BJJ community. Now, though, at this stage in her life, it seems as if she’s interested in pursuing something different.
According to a recent report from Léo Guimaraes, Mesquita is now ready to make an MMA run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is something she’s teased heavily in the past.
Fui informado que Bia Mesquita assinou contrato para enfrentar Alekseeva em 11 de outubro, UFC Rio https://t.co/k7IdT1gFjb
— Léo Guimaraes (@leoguimaraesmma) July 30, 2025
Mesquita set for debut
“I was informed that Bia Mesquita signed a contract to face [Irina] Alekseeva on October 11, UFC Rio”
After winning her debut via kneebar, Alekseeva has proceeded to lose two on the bounce, making this a pretty important fight for her too.
What a lot of people may not realize is that Mesquita already sits at 5-0 in her mixed martial arts career. In addition to her glittering resume in BJJ, she also seems to be making a sustained push to make a name for herself in MMA. While she may be 34 years of age, older than a lot of prospects, she seems determined to make a real name for herself.
