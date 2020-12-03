Snoop Dogg and Triller launch new boxing promotion called “The Fight Club”

Snoop Dogg is getting into the boxing world.

The 49-year-old rapper has been a fan of combat sports for years and has been a big part of them. He commentated on the Contender Series and was in the booth for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night. Now, following the event, Snoop Dogg and Triller are teaming up to create their own promotion called The Fight Club.

“Up until this weekend, boxing was about the experience of one small group of elite individuals who attended the fight in person,” Ryan Kavanaugh, Principal of Proxima and co-founder of The Fight Club said in a press release. “What we wanted to create with the Tyson vs. Jones event was an experience for all of the viewers at home, combining the highest-end production and lighting and a production quality never before brought to a fight. Today marks a paradigm shift as Triller and Proxima’s “The Fight Club” dedicates itself to delivering top-notch immersive experiences in the comfort of your home.”

In addition to being the co-founder, Snoop Dogg will also be the celebrity host and announcer of the events. His role will include helping select the fighters and musical acts, as well as advising the overall production of the series.

The Fight Club will follow professional boxing rules and feature various sources of entertainment. As of now, the promotion will have five to eight events a year. Who will compete on these cards is uncertain at this point but for now, Snoop Dogg and Triller will remain in the boxing world after a successful event on Saturday.

“Saturday was our pilot and it worked. Now when anyone hears it’s a Triller “The Fight Club” event, they now know it means the production will be unparalleled. It will look and feel like nothing they’ve ever seen. Triller’s official motto ‘Where you do you’ is carried into these events where celebrities unleash their inner boxers, where everyone is free to express themselves. Whether it’s the announcers giving their honest narrative and doing so talking like drunken sailors or artists expressing their music while smoking on a joint, we encourage pushing the rules of the game and pushing them to the limits,” said Sarnevesht.

Will you watch Snoop Dogg’s The Fight Club when it holds its first show?