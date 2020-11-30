John Kavanagh was not a fan of Snoop Dogg’s commentary on Tyson vs. Jones fight

Renowned mixed martial arts coach John Kavanagh was not impressed with Snoop Dogg’s commentary during last weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight.

Tyson and Jones, 54 and 51 respectively, collided in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition fight on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Despite the age of the two men, the event generated massive international interest, with many stars of the combat sports world tuning in—Kavanagh included.

While Kavanagh admits he enjoyed the event, he did not enjoy the commentary provided by rap legend Snoop Dogg. Snoop joined a commentary team that included Mauro Ranallo, Sugar Ray Leonard, and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. While some viewers found the rapper’s contributions entertaining, Kavanagh was not among them.

really enjoyed the #TysonJonesJr boxing match. can anyone explain to me why snoop is commentating? he knows nothing about boxing and was just adding ‘humor’ like “they like my uncles fighting at the bbq”. no they’re 2 former world champions, just be quiet. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 29, 2020

“Really enjoyed the #TysonJonesJr boxing match,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter after the event concluded. “Can anyone explain to me why Snoop is commentating? He knows nothing about boxing and was just adding ‘humor’ like ‘they like my uncles fighting at the bbq.’ No they’re 2 former world champions, just be quiet.”

John Kavanagh is the head coach at SBG Ireland in Dublin, a gym that rose to international prominence as the training home of one Conor McGregor. Kavanagh has coached McGregor through all of his UFC fights to date, and through his 2017 boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. At present, he’s helping the Irish MMA star prepare for his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier. Thankfully for the Kavanagh, Snoop Dogg is not slated to commentate that card—though he did previously commentate Dana White’s Contender Series fights.

Do you think Kavanagh’s complaints about the rapper’s commentary are valid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.