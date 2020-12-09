Logan Paul plans to KO Floyd Mayweather to pull off the “greatest upset in the history of sports”

Logan Paul is looking to make history on February 20.

Paul, who is 0-1 as a pro boxer but more known as a YouTuber, will return to the ring to fight arguably the greatest of all-time in Floyd Mayweather. Many fans were shocked by the booking, and even Paul was surprised that Mayweather took the fight.

“Think about it, this will be the greatest upset in the history of sports, ever. Ever. It is a win-win situation it doesn’t even matter what f*****g happens,” Paul said on his podcast Impaulsive. “But, you can bet your ass I’m going for the knockout. They would talk about this for the next 1000 years. I can’t believe that Floyd took this fight. I can’t f*****g believe Floyd took this fight. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.”

Logan Paul is a massive underdog and rightfully so. He is 0-1 as a pro boxer and fighting the best defensive boxer of all-time. However, he will be much bigger in stature as in his pro debut he weighed in at 199lbs. Meanwhile, Mayweather has been competing in the high 40’s to low 50’s.

So, for Paul, he knows all it takes is for him to one punch to shock the world. He also knows it is not out of the realm of possibility he wins on February 20.

“You would be lying if you said it was impossible. Everyone wants to watch a miracle, everyone wants to watch a f*****g miracle,” Paul said. “And, on February 20, I have an opportunity, for whatever reason the God’s have blessed me with, to pull this off. You can bet your bottom dollar I will do everything in my power to make it happen.”

If Paul does somehow win it could very well go down as not only the biggest upset in boxing but in all sports. So, for Logan Paul, he plans on making that happen by knocking out Floyd Mayweather.

Do you think Logan Paul can beat Floyd Mayweather?