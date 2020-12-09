Jon Jones knows he has to win the heavyweight title in order to cement himself as the GOAT

Jon Jones knows he has to win the heavyweight title for his legacy.

Earlier this year, Jones vacated the light heavyweight title to focus on his move up to heavyweight. However, he still hasn’t gotten a fight booked but that is because he is taking his time in bulking up the right way. Once he is ready, he could very well get an immediate title shot which he knows if he wins, would cement his case as the best ever.

“I just want there to be no debate when I’m done,” Jones said to ESPN. “I do feel like I’ve had a great light heavyweight career. I’m by far the greatest light heavyweight. And in my heart, I do feel like I’m the best fighter in this sport’s history. But I just don’t want there to be any debate. And one way I can do that is by capturing this heavyweight crown, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Who Jon Jones will fight in his debut in uncertain at this point. Even “Bones” doesn’t know who he wants or how the UFC will book him. Instead, he is prepared for anything and is just ready to show the world he is the best ever.

“I go back and forth,” Jones said. “Sometimes I think I should take like a top-10 guy [at heavyweight] and just get my feet wet, figure out what’s happening. And then the other times, I think, ‘F— it. Let’s just go big or go home.’ I’m trying to get these big-money fights these days. I like taking care of everybody around me.”

There is no question if Jon Jones wins the heavyweight title he has a legit case as being the GOAT. Many already consider him the best so adding a second title would only secure his legacy.

Do you agree with Jon Jones?