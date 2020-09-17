Report | Floyd Mayweather to end retirement for exhibition fight against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather will apparently be ending his retirement for an exhibition fight against YouTuber, Logan Paul according to various reports.

On Wednesday, several YouTube news sites reported Paul is set to fight Mayweather. Pat McAfee Show, on his show revealed contracts have been signed for the bout.

“Well here is some breaking news, Floyd Mayweather has signed a contract to fight Logan Paul in an upcoming exhibition match to take place before the end of 2020 says a source,” McAfee said on his show.

Currently, neither Mayweather nor Paul have confirmed the news. In recent episodes of Paul’s podcast, he has been hinting at a massive fight for him. A fight against Mayweather is no doubt a massive fight and one that will sell a ton of pay-per-views.

Floyd Mayweather is currently 50-0 but this fight would not count to his record given it is an exhibition. He is no stranger to exhibition fights as he took on Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN. Mayweather’s last pro boxing fight came against Conor McGregor where he won by TKO in the 10th round in what was easily the biggest fight of the year.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, is 0-1 as a pro boxer after he lost by split decision to KSI in November. It was the second time they fought. They first met in 2018 as amateurs with the end result being a draw. After the fight, the YouTuber said he would fight again but wanted it to be in MMA.

When this fight will take place and the ruleset for it is uncertain at this point. It is reported to be in December but whether or not they do it in a country where fans are allowed to watch is to be seen. Mayweather and Paul are also separated by 40-50 pounds so the weight class will also have to be decided. Fans, however, pointed to Paul looking skinnier as of last so perhaps he is already dieting down to meet Mayweather in the middle.

Regardless, it will be a massive fight but one Mayweather will be a massive favorite in.

Will you watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul?