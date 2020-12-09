Tony Ferguson says he will bail on UFC 256 if Charles Oliveira misses weight by 3 or more pounds

Tony Ferguson has issued a warning to Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon against Oliveira. It is a very intriguing match and one Tony Ferguson no doubt needs to win if he is going to remain a top contender. However, the fight may not even happen according to “El Cucuy” if the Brazilian misses weight.

“TUF13 – We Are No Longer Working W/ My Former Nutritionists Perfecting Athletes. At The Beginning Of This Camp I Made A Conscious Decision To Trust In What Got Me Here & The Results Are Amazing,” Tony Ferguson wrote on social media. “I Have Been Competing In Athletics For Over 30 Years & Making Weight The Same Amount Of Time. Weight Is Good & Eating Right!!! I Am Counting On The Brazilian @charlesdobronxs & Others To Come In Overweight Like Usual.

“So I’m Calling It Now. Case Law: Short Notice Fight, @charlesdobronxs Will Not Cut Weight All Week & Show Up 3-4 Lbs Over Weight & Use The Excuse Of A Short Notice Fight. If he shows up that much overweight We are not competing,” Tony Ferguson added. “So crew, Make sure you visit the kids page @charlesdobronxs & Encourage him to make the weight if you want to see a fight. Champ Shit Only™️ Crew.”

Of course, Charles Oliveira is no stranger to missing weight. He missed weight by nearly 10 pounds against Ricardo Lamas but has been much better at lightweight. Yet, as Tony Ferguson mentions, this is a short notice fight so it seems El Cucuy is expecting the Brazilian to miss.

Tony Ferguson is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The loss snapped his 12-fight winning streak where he beat the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and Kevin Lee among countless others.

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight winning streak and coming off a very impressive submission win over Kevin Lee.

