Jake Paul leaving multi-million dollar mansion in California to pursue dream of becoming “one of the biggest boxers in the world”

YouTuber Jake Paul is leaving his mansion in California in order to pursue his dream of becoming one of the biggest boxers on the planet.

In the wake of his vicious knockout win over Nate Robinson in only his second professional fight, Paul has been calling out pretty much everyone from celebrities to non-combat sports athletes to MMA fighters and beyond.

Now, it seems as if he’s going to be taking his training to the next level as we approach 2021.

YouTube star @jakepaul has announced today that he is leaving his multi-million dollar California mansion in an effort to alleviate distractions on his path to become "one of the biggest boxers in the world". He is currently in talks to box @Benaskren on March 28th. — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) December 30, 2020

“YouTube star @jakepaul has announced today that he is leaving his multi-million dollar California mansion in an effort to alleviate distractions on his path to become ‘one of the biggest boxers in the world’,” Donagh Corby reported on Twitter. “He is currently in talks to box @Benaskren on March 28th.”

The rumors surrounding a fight between Paul and Ben Askren have yet to be confirmed but based on Jake’s desire to run through a string of mixed martial artists on his way to the top, you’d have to imagine it’s possible.

The final boss for Paul, however, still appears to be Conor McGregor.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor. Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there’s only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer,” Paul said.

“I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first. We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

