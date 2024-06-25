MMA legend says Conor McGregor’s toe injury is “karma” for handling of RDA fight cancelation
According to one MMA pioneer, former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s toe injury ahead of UFC 303 was karma’s purest form.
McGregor was scheduled to return against former Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. But, McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury he suffered in the final stages of his fight camp.
McGregor vs. Chandler is expected to be rebooked for a later date, although specifics are unknown as of this writing.
Some of McGregor’s biggest adversaries, including Rafael dos Anjos, have mocked the UFC superstar for his first fight pullout. Dos Anjos, in particular, has capitalized on the moment after McGregor viciously attacked him after pulling out of their scheduled UFC 196 lightweight title fight with a foot injury.
Matt Brown to Conor McGregor: “What goes around, comes around”
During a recent episode of MMA Fighting‘s Fighter vs. Writer podcast, Matt Brown expressed little empathy for McGregor after his first UFC withdrawal.
“No one with any sense is mad at you other than the fact that when Rafael dos Anjos did it with an actual broken foot, you were a f***ing d*** about it,” Brown said of McGregor. “What goes around comes around. The karma is real. Now Conor’s dealing with it. If he would have just kept his mouth shut, then it would be total respect. You talk s*** about other people doing it and then you go and do it…
“If he was in this situation and he was coming off a four-fight win streak, I think this whole conversation would be totally different,” Brown continued on McGregor. “But coming off 1-3 in his last four, he’s right — don’t go in there unless you’re 100 percent. Why would you take that risk?”
Since his fight pull-out, McGregor has spoken publically about his desire to fight at 100% health for the remainder of his fighting career. That could be a tall mountain to climb after a devastating leg break he suffered at UFC 264.
As McGregor recovers from the injury, Brown feels McGregor is getting a taste of his own medicine.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Rafael dos Anjos UFC