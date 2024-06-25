MMA legend says Conor McGregor’s toe injury is “karma” for handling of RDA fight cancelation

Matt Brown to Conor McGregor: “What goes around, comes around”

During a recent episode of MMA Fighting‘s Fighter vs. Writer podcast, Matt Brown expressed little empathy for McGregor after his first UFC withdrawal.

“No one with any sense is mad at you other than the fact that when Rafael dos Anjos did it with an actual broken foot, you were a f***ing d*** about it,” Brown said of McGregor. “What goes around comes around. The karma is real. Now Conor’s dealing with it. If he would have just kept his mouth shut, then it would be total respect. You talk s*** about other people doing it and then you go and do it…

“If he was in this situation and he was coming off a four-fight win streak, I think this whole conversation would be totally different,” Brown continued on McGregor. “But coming off 1-3 in his last four, he’s right — don’t go in there unless you’re 100 percent. Why would you take that risk?”

Since his fight pull-out, McGregor has spoken publically about his desire to fight at 100% health for the remainder of his fighting career. That could be a tall mountain to climb after a devastating leg break he suffered at UFC 264.

As McGregor recovers from the injury, Brown feels McGregor is getting a taste of his own medicine.