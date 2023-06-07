Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis eyes second title after he gets past Patricio Freire at Bellator 297

Sergio Pettis has got his eyes set on a second world title if he’s able to get past Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 297.

Next weekend in Chicago, Sergio Pettis will go head to head with Patricio Pitbull. He’ll be defending his Bellator bantamweight championship against a man who is widely considered to be the best fighter in Bellator history. If Pitbull is able to secure the win, he’ll also become the first man to be a three-weight champion in a major organization.

RELATED: BELLATOR CHAMPION PATRICIO PITBULL THINKS MEDIA IGNORES HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS: “IT WILL BE ON THEM”

So, it’s safe to say that the pressure is on for Sergio. With that being said, he certainly has the kind of determination and grit necessary to overcome a challenge such as this one.

In a recent interview, Pettis even made it known that he has another big idea in mind for after this bout.

“Definitely something I’m interested in,” Pettis said. “Obviously to have that champ-champ status, but man, that cut to 125 is not fun for anybody. The older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I really see myself going back down.’ If it made sense and the opportunity presented itself, the competitor in me and the ego in me would be like definitely could make it. But how I feel at 135 is a lot different than how I feel at 125.”