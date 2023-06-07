Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis eyes second title after he gets past Patricio Freire at Bellator 297

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

Sergio Pettis has got his eyes set on a second world title if he’s able to get past Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 297.

Sergio Pettis, RIZIN, Nobuyuki Sakakibara

Next weekend in Chicago, Sergio Pettis will go head to head with Patricio Pitbull. He’ll be defending his Bellator bantamweight championship against a man who is widely considered to be the best fighter in Bellator history. If Pitbull is able to secure the win, he’ll also become the first man to be a three-weight champion in a major organization.

RELATED: BELLATOR CHAMPION PATRICIO PITBULL THINKS MEDIA IGNORES HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS: “IT WILL BE ON THEM”

So, it’s safe to say that the pressure is on for Sergio. With that being said, he certainly has the kind of determination and grit necessary to overcome a challenge such as this one.

In a recent interview, Pettis even made it known that he has another big idea in mind for after this bout.

“Definitely something I’m interested in,” Pettis said. “Obviously to have that champ-champ status, but man, that cut to 125 is not fun for anybody. The older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I really see myself going back down.’ If it made sense and the opportunity presented itself, the competitor in me and the ego in me would be like definitely could make it. But how I feel at 135 is a lot different than how I feel at 125.”

Pettis calls his shot

“It’s definitely interesting [fighting Pitbull],” Pettis said. “I fought at 125, so I know the difference of how I felt at 135 to 125. That extra 10 pounds makes a hell of a difference. He’s getting older. I did it at a younger age – he’s older – so we’ll see how his body adjusts. We’ll see if he’s as durable.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you expect Sergio Pettis to defeat Patricio Pitbull? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Patricio "Pitbull" Freire Sergio Pettis

Related

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull thinks media ignores his accomplishments: "It will be on them"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023
Bellator title
Bellator

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Bellator MMA is rolling out a new division.

Fabian Edwards
Fabian Edwards

Fabian Edwards doesn't view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend: “He is just another man”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Fabian Edwards doesn’t view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend.

Scott Coker, Bellator
Scott Coker

Bellator to adopt pay-per-view model for Canadian viewers starting with Bellator 296

Zain Bando - May 11, 2023

Bellator will begin a new era of its broadcasting history Friday, as the promotion announced a new change for Canadian MMA viewers.

Ali Abdelaziz
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Cris Cyborg for re-signing with Bellator: “I knew all along”

Zain Bando - May 4, 2023

Thursday afternoon, Bellator MMA officials announced the re-signing of women’s featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, to a multi-fight deal.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259

Bellator re-signs featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to a multi-fight deal

Cole Shelton - May 4, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Bellator and PFL as fighters continue to sign deals with both promotions.

Ray Borg
Ray Borg

Dominance MMA parts ways with Ray Borg for again missing weight at Bellator 295

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Bellator flyweight contender Ray Borg is once again back in hot water for missing weight.

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis added to stacked Bellator 297 event in June

Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2023

Bellator 297 continues to add more high-profile names and former champions to the card.

Daniel James weigh-in – Bellator 288
Daniel James

Daniel James discusses his upcoming Bellator 293 main event fight with Marcelo Golm: "I’m not trying to sound arrogant, but there’s no more losing"

Zain Bando - March 30, 2023

Daniel James returns to the Bellator cage Friday night, taking on Marcelo Golm in the main event of Bellator 293 in Temecula, Calif.