Scott Coker sends message to other MMA promotions: “We have as good or better fighters than other leagues, including the UFC”

By Zain Bando - June 14, 2023

Bellator president Scott Coker has made his stance clear – his fighters are the cream of the crop. Ahead of Bellator 297 Friday night, which is headlined by two marquee title fights in Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero at light heavyweight and Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull at bantamweight, Coker was adamant his three champions could challenge a whos-who, including the best the UFC has to offer.

Scott Coker, Bellator, ONE Championship, Jon Jones

“We have as good or better fighters than other leagues, including the UFC,” Coker said. “And I think that everybody knows that now.”

Scott Coker, who has been president since June 2014, didn’t back down when asked what to expect for those unfamiliar with the fighters on-stage at Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference inside the Skydeck at Willis Tower.

“One of the things I’m really proud of is when you look at all the trainers,” Coker said. “All the managers, all the fighters, people that spar with these guys. You know, people know how good these guys are. At the 205-pound weight class, I think [Nemkov] is the best fighter in the world until somebody knocks him off.”

Coker also noted how talented his roster is, specifically at light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight and lightweight, he said.

“I think that you’re looking at a group of fighters here that could fight anybody in any league, any time,” Coker said. “If you look at our divisions of 205, 185, 170. I’m talking about Johnny Eblen [Bellator middleweight champion], [Yaroslav] Amasov, “Pitbull.” Whoever goes through that gauntlet in that lightweight tournament we’re having right now, could you argue he is the best lightweight in the world [including the UFC?] I think you could argue that after the winner of that tournament [is crowned].”

Outside of the fights themselves, Coker mentioned Chicago as a great fight city and hopes to return there at least once a year as a primary destination for the promotion.

Is Scott Coker right about the assessment of his roster? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Scott Coker

Related

WATCH | Vadim Nemkov has virtual face-off with Yoel Romero as 'Soldier of God' misses presser due to fear of heights

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023
Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull expecting to dominate Sergio Pettis to win third Bellator championship: "Put him down"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull expects to stop Sergio Pettis this weekend.

Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya
Yoel Romero

Bellator 297: Yoel Romero says the MMA community ‘knows what happened’ in last title fight appearance

Zain Bando - June 14, 2023

Yoel Romero has not forgotten what happened the last time he competed in Chicago.

Sergio Pettis, RIZIN, Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis eyes second title after he gets past Patricio Freire at Bellator 297

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

Sergio Pettis has got his eyes set on a second world title if he’s able to get past Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 297.

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull thinks media ignores his accomplishments: "It will be on them"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire believes media members have been ignoring what he has accomplished.

Bellator title

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023
Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Scott Coker

Scott Coker details how Cris Cyborg's new Bellator deal came to fruition

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Bellator President Scott Coker recently recalled how Cris Cyborg’s new Bellator contract came to be.

Fabian Edwards
Fabian Edwards

Fabian Edwards doesn't view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend: “He is just another man”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Fabian Edwards doesn’t view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend.

Scott Coker, Bellator
Scott Coker

Bellator to adopt pay-per-view model for Canadian viewers starting with Bellator 296

Zain Bando - May 11, 2023

Bellator will begin a new era of its broadcasting history Friday, as the promotion announced a new change for Canadian MMA viewers.

Ali Abdelaziz
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Cris Cyborg for re-signing with Bellator: “I knew all along”

Zain Bando - May 4, 2023

Thursday afternoon, Bellator MMA officials announced the re-signing of women’s featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, to a multi-fight deal.