Two title fights announced for Bellator 297, including Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero

Bellator MMA has announced a spectacular two-title fight card that will go down on June 16 in Chicago, Illinois, at Bellator 297.

After a successful turnout last November at the Wintrust Arena, where Vadim Nemkov defended his title against Cory Anderson at Bellator 288, the promotion is heading back with a mouthwatering card.

Nemkov will once again feature as the Chicago headliner and put his title on the line against former UFC veteran Yoel Romero. The light heavyweight contest was originally scheduled to take place in February. However, Nemkov withdrew.

The co-main event will consist of a bantamweight title fight between the divisions champion Sergio Pettis and Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull. The bout will mark Pettis’ first defense since winning the title in 2021.

Two title fights set for Bellator 297

Pettis was supposed to compete in the ongoing Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix, but an injury forced him from doing so. Since parting ways with the UFC in 2019, the 29-year-old has consistently performed under the Bellator banner, winning four from four.

On June 16. Pitbull has the opportunity to make Bellator MMA history. If the Brazilian defeats Pettis, he will become the first fighter in the promotion’s history to have won three titles across three different weight classes.

Pitbull currently holds the featherweight belt and previously held the lightweight belt after knocking out Michael Chandler in 2019 at Bellator 221. The lightweight belt was vacated around two years later, but now his eyes are locked firmly on Pettis’ bantamweight strap.

The title fight announcements were broke via a press release from Bellator after NBC Sports Chicago made the first report.

The winner of the bantamweight barnburner will have no rest. They will likely unify the titles against either Raufeon Stots or Patchy Mix, the two competitors battling it out for the division’s interim title in the Grand Prix.

What do you think about the two title fights announced for Bellator 297 in Chicago?