Bellator champion Ryan Bader joins the cast of The Rock’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie

By Josh Evanoff - May 13, 2024

It seems that Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is getting involved in show business.

Ryan Bader, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

‘Darth’ has been out of action since a clash with PFL heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira in February. The two heavyweights headlined the PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia, and it didn’t go well for Ryan Bader. Just seconds into the contest, ‘Problema’ scored a knockdown and quickly stopped the champion.

For Ryan Bader, the defeat was his first at heavyweight, and his first loss in general since being stopped by Corey Anderson in 2021. Since that defeat, there hasn’t been an update on the heavyweight champion’s future. With the PFL now running Bellator, the titleholder hasn’t been booked, nor has there been a rumor for his next bout.

That’s likely because Ryan Bader is taking a brief hiatus from MMA. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Bellator heavyweight champion announced his role in ‘The Smashing Machine’. The film is currently being filmed and will star WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The movie centers around the life of former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr and is set to be directed by Benny Safdie.

RELATED: RONDA ROUSEY TO ADAPT MEMOIRS INTO NETFLIX FILM, ‘ROWDY’ CURRENTLY WRITING SCRIPTS FOR HER BIOPIC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Bader (@ryanbader)


Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader gets added to the cast of ‘The Smashing Machine’

“Putting the mma game on pause for a bit as I head to Vancouver for about 3 months.” Ryan Bader wrote in the Instagram post earlier today announcing his first movie role. “Excited to be a part of an amazing project by Benny Safdie #thesmashingmachine . Giving ode to a couple legends of the sport, @markkerrtsm @markcolemanufc the highs and the lows that come with this crazy ass sport. @therock”

As of now, it’s unknown what role Ryan Bader will play in the film. Furthermore, there’s still a lot that’s unknown about ‘The Smashing Machine’ film beyond the involvement of Johnson and Safdie. However, ‘The Rock’ did release a video earlier this month, showing clips of himself training to play the role of Kerr.

As of now, the film is expected to be released at some point in 2025. However, ‘The Smashing Machine’ currently lacks an official release date.

What do you make of this news involving the Bellator heavyweight champion? Will you watch Ryan Bader in The Rock’s ‘Smashing Machine’ film when it releases?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Ryan Bader

Related

Dan Hardy, Dana White

Dan Hardy gives raw, honest response to Dana White's latest PFL/Bellator jabs: 'We're not perfect!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024
Patchy Mix Sean O'Malley
Patchy Mix

Bellator champion Patchy Mix says he “would sleep” UFC’s Sean O’Malley: “I’m one round removed from being 31 in a row”

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has explained why he believes he’s a better fighter than Sean O’Malley.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

WATCH | The Rock starts MMA training to prepare for starring role of 'The Smashing Machine'

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now preparing to play former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.

Gegard-Mousasi
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi claims Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys: “They lose money all the time”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Gegard Mousasi is claiming that Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys.

Cédric Doumbé
Cedric Doumbe

Cédric Doumbé set to make Bellator Champions Series debut on May 17th

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

PFL superstar Cédric Doumbé will look to bounce back from his first professional MMA loss when he returns on May 17th in Paris.

Mark Kerr and Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announce he’s started his MMA training camp for ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024
Aljamain Sterling posing
Bellator

Aljamain Sterling names the four Bellator fighters he would love to see in the UFC

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas have given their thoughts on some Bellator fighters they’d like to see compete in the UFC.

Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson reflects on emotional title win at Bellator 302: "Hard to put into words"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

Corey Anderson is happy to finally be the Bellator light-heavyweight champion.

Jeremy Kennedy
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jeremy Kennedy expects to "break" Patricio Pitbull to win Bellator featherweight title: "It's not going to go five rounds"

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2024

Jeremy Kennedy jumped at the chance to face Patricio Pitbull at Bellator Belfast on Friday.

Bellator, HBO Max
Bellator

Bellator signs massive deal with HBO Max, full 2024 event schedule revealed

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2024

HBO Max will now be the exclusive home of Bellator MMA moving forward.