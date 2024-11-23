UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Xiaonan (19-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Zhang Weili in a fight for the flyweight title at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, ‘Fury’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (11-3 MMA) most recently competed this past August, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill. ‘Baby Shark’ has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Macau co-main event begins and Yan Xiaonan throws a left hook. She comes forward and feints with a high kick and then connects with a straight right. Tabitha Ricci with a takedown attempt, but Yan stuffs it. The recent title challenger with a right hand over the top and then a hard low kick. She goes to the body with another kick. The horn sounds to end the opening frame. Not sure if Ricci even landed a strike in those first five minutes.

Round two of the UFC Macau co-main event begins and Tabitha Ricci lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a big right hand. Ricci shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Yan quickly scrambles back up to her feet and lands a nice left hook as she does. A good low kick now from the Chinese standout. Yan lands a 1-2 and then misses with a head kick. Ricci is still having trouble finding her range. She’s missing with punches, leg kicks, pretty much all of her strikes. She attempts a takedown, but Yan stuffs it. Another good left hook from Yan Xiaonan. She follows that up with a 1-2. Ricci answers with a low kick and then another. Yan blitzes with a flurry. Tabitha Ricci shoots in for a late takedown. She can’t get it but lands a knee inside. Yan with a nice punch on the break. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Macau co-headliner begins and Yan Xiaonan is up 46-8 in total strikes thus far. She looks to work the body of Ricci early here in the final round. Tabitha answers with a low kick. Yan with a left hand. She resets and lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a nice right hand. She lands a left as Ricci attempts to clinch. Yan just misses with a high kick. She follows that up with a pair of good lefts. Ricci is more active this round, but she’s still way behind on the scorecards. It is now 68-14 in total strikes landed for Yan. She rips the body of Ricci with a left hand. Tabitha shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Yan with a head kick that partially connects. The horn sounds to end this one-sided affair.

Official UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan def. Tabitha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Xiaonan fight next following her victory over Ricci today in China?