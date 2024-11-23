UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Xiaonan Yan

Xiaonan (19-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a decision loss to Zhang Weili in a fight for the flyweight title at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, ‘Fury’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (11-3 MMA) most recently competed this past August, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill. ‘Baby Shark’ has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Macau co-main event begins and Yan Xiaonan throws a left hook. She comes forward and feints with a high kick and then connects with a straight right. Tabitha Ricci with a takedown attempt, but Yan stuffs it. The recent title challenger with a right hand over the top and then a hard low kick. She goes to the body with another kick. The horn sounds to end the opening frame. Not sure if Ricci even landed a strike in those first five minutes.

Round two of the UFC Macau co-main event begins and Tabitha Ricci lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a big right hand. Ricci shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Yan quickly scrambles back up to her feet and lands a nice left hook as she does. A good low kick now from the Chinese standout. Yan lands a 1-2 and then misses with a head kick. Ricci is still having trouble finding her range. She’s missing with punches, leg kicks, pretty much all of her strikes. She attempts a takedown, but Yan stuffs it. Another good left hook from Yan Xiaonan. She follows that up with a 1-2. Ricci answers with a low kick and then another. Yan blitzes with a flurry. Tabitha Ricci shoots in for a late takedown. She can’t get it but lands a knee inside. Yan with a nice punch on the break. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Macau co-headliner begins and Yan Xiaonan is up 46-8 in total strikes thus far. She looks to work the body of Ricci early here in the final round. Tabitha answers with a low kick. Yan with a left hand. She resets and lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a nice right hand. She lands a left as Ricci attempts to clinch. Yan just misses with a high kick. She follows that up with a pair of good lefts. Ricci is more active this round, but she’s still way behind on the scorecards. It is now 68-14 in total strikes landed for Yan. She rips the body of Ricci with a left hand. Tabitha shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Yan with a head kick that partially connects. The horn sounds to end this one-sided affair.

Official UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan def. Tabitha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Xiaonan fight next following her victory over Ricci today in China?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tabitha Ricci UFC UFC Macau Yan Xiaonan

Related

Carlos Ulberg

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci
Petr Yan

UFC Macau: 'Yan vs. Figueiredo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2024

The Octagon returns to China for today’s UFC Macau event, a thirteen bout fight card headliner by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje shoots down potential rematch with Michael Chandler, interested in Dan Hooker among others

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Justin Gaethje is hoping to return in March of 2025 and has a few names in mind.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya opens up on future UFC retirement: "I don't want to be fighting at 40"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his retirement plans.

Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell bizarrely slams Elon Musk: "Earth is flat, Jesus is king"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024
Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya defends Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win: "He's given enough"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has praised Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor
Dana White

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found civically liable of rape in Ireland, and his combat sports rival Jake Paul was one of the first to react to the disturbing news.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg believes win over Volkan Oezdemir could earn him a title shot: "Anything can happen"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Carlos Ulberg believes he could secure a lightweight title shot with a win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Macau.

Petr Yan weigh-in
Petr Yan

UFC Macau weigh-in results: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo official, all fighters hit target weight

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

The UFC Macau weigh-ins are in the books and the main event has been made official.