UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yan (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Song Yadong by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Mercy’ had previously dropped three straight decisions to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA) will enter today’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera this past August. Prior to that, the former flyweight champion had submitted Cody Garbrandt at April’s historic UFC 300 event.

Round one of the UFC Macau main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo shoots in for a takedown early. Petr Yan defends. He attempts to circle out, but the former flyweight champion forces a trip and takes ‘No Mercy’ to the ground. Yan looks to get back to his feet, but ‘Daico’ is doing a great job of holding him down here. Yan switches to butterfly and looks to create some space. He gets to his knees. Figueiredo is handing on to his neck. He tries to take the back, but Yan sweeps him and is able to take top position. Good ground and pound from the former bantamweight champion. He lands a slicing elbow. Good work from Petr Yan here. He is now up 46-4 in total strikes. Deiveson Figueiredo explodes and gets back up to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Macau main event begins and Petr Yan lands an oblique kick to start. He follows that up with a nice right hand that lands. Figgy swings and misses with one of his own. Yan paws with his left jab and then lands another oblique kick. ‘No Mercy’ goes to the body with a pair of kicks. Deiveson Figueiredo looks to grab a leg, but Yan just shakes him off. Another good body kick from Yan. The former flyweight champion lands one of his own. A good right hand from Figgy. He throws a spinning heel kick and then another right hand. Petr Yan is backing off now. He’s still way up in total strikes though. Yan with a trip takedown and takes top position to close out the second frame.

Round three of the UFC Macau main event begins and Petr Yan lands a body kick. Deiveson Figueiredo with a body shot in return. Yan with a low kick. Another body shot from Figgy. Both men are switching their stances a lot in this one. Figueiredo shoots in and scores a takedown. Yan is right back up however and lands a nice low kick. Petr Yan with a nice uppercut and Figgy goes down. ‘Daico’ looks to lock up a leg, but Yan pulls it out and takes top position. Deiveson Figueiredo scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. Yan attacks the body with a punch. Figgy with a right hand. Yan forces the clinch and pushes Figueiredo against the cage. The Brazilian gets away and circles out to range. He lands a nice right hand as Yan attempts to close the distance. ‘No Mercy’ with a good body kick and then lands a left hand. Deiveson with a 1-2 and then a right to the body. Petr Yan with a pair of good right hands and then an uppercut. He lands a big left and then another. Yan with a flying knee and then a right hand. He is all over Figgy. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Macau main event begins and the fighters clash and hit the canvas. Yan takes top position, but Figgy goes for a leg lock and uses it to stand back up. Deiveson Figueiredo with a nice leg kick. Petr Yan looks to press forward but Figueiredo shoots in for a takedown. Yan stuffs it and pushes him against the cage. Good left hands from ‘No Mercy’ here. Deiveson Figueiredo switches the position but can’t hold Petr Yan against the cage. ‘No Mercy’ with a left hand and then a high kick. Deiveson’s mouthpiece comes flying out. The referee steps in and allows Deiveson a chance to put his gear back in. Yan with a high kick. He looks fantastic tonight. Figgy with a nice 1-2. Yan replies with a straight right. He’s out landing Deiveson 3-1 thus far in this one. Petr with another nice 1-2. Figgy replies with a left hook. Another shot and Yan goes down. Both men are swinging for the fences now. Huge shots to end the round. Great scrap!

DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO DROPS PETR YAN AND HITS HIM WITH SOME NASTY BODY SHOTS TO END THE ROUND 🔥 WHAT A FIGHT!! #UFCMacaupic.twitter.com/DdS3iYUEBa — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 23, 2024

The fifth and final round of the UFC Macau main event begins and Petr Yan lands a nice knee up the middle. Figgy with a left hook. Yan looks for the trip, but this time Deiveson is wise to it and scampers free. Yan is looking to impose his will here. He lands a nice left as Figgy attempts to come forward. Figueiredo with a nice elbow and then a left hand. He lands a follow up kick to the body. The fighters clinch up. Yan misses with a left hand. Figueiredo with some heavy pressure now. He points at the mat and Yan clips him with a left hand. Under two minutes remain. Both men are happy to stand and trade at this point. The fans are winning in this one. Yan with a good left and then another. Figgy with a right. The horn sounds to end this terrific affair.

Official UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

