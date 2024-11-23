UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan

Yan (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Song Yadong by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Mercy’ had previously dropped three straight decisions to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA) will enter today’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera this past August. Prior to that, the former flyweight champion had submitted Cody Garbrandt at April’s historic UFC 300 event.

Round one of the UFC Macau main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo shoots in for a takedown early. Petr Yan defends. He attempts to circle out, but the former flyweight champion forces a trip and takes ‘No Mercy’ to the ground. Yan looks to get back to his feet, but ‘Daico’ is doing a great job of holding him down here. Yan switches to butterfly and looks to create some space. He gets to his knees. Figueiredo is handing on to his neck. He tries to take the back, but Yan sweeps him and is able to take top position. Good ground and pound from the former bantamweight champion. He lands a slicing elbow. Good work from Petr Yan here. He is now up 46-4 in total strikes. Deiveson Figueiredo explodes and gets back up to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Macau main event begins and Petr Yan lands an oblique kick to start. He follows that up with a nice right hand that lands. Figgy swings and misses with one of his own. Yan paws with his left jab and then lands another oblique kick. ‘No Mercy’ goes to the body with a pair of kicks. Deiveson Figueiredo looks to grab a leg, but Yan just shakes him off. Another good body kick from Yan. The former flyweight champion lands one of his own. A good right hand from Figgy. He throws a spinning heel kick and then another right hand. Petr Yan is backing off now. He’s still way up in total strikes though. Yan with a trip takedown and takes top position to close out the second frame.

Round three of the UFC Macau main event begins and Petr Yan lands a body kick. Deiveson Figueiredo with a body shot in return. Yan with a low kick. Another body shot from Figgy. Both men are switching their stances a lot in this one. Figueiredo shoots in and scores a takedown. Yan is right back up however and lands a nice low kick. Petr Yan with a nice uppercut and Figgy goes down. ‘Daico’ looks to lock up a leg, but Yan pulls it out and takes top position. Deiveson Figueiredo scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. Yan attacks the body with a punch. Figgy with a right hand. Yan forces the clinch and pushes Figueiredo against the cage. The Brazilian gets away and circles out to range. He lands a nice right hand as Yan attempts to close the distance. ‘No Mercy’ with a good body kick and then lands a left hand. Deiveson with a 1-2 and then a right to the body. Petr Yan with a pair of good right hands and then an uppercut. He lands a big left and then another. Yan with a flying knee and then a right hand. He is all over Figgy. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Macau main event begins and the fighters clash and hit the canvas. Yan takes top position, but Figgy goes for a leg lock and uses it to stand back up. Deiveson Figueiredo with a nice leg kick. Petr Yan looks to press forward but Figueiredo shoots in for a takedown. Yan stuffs it and pushes him against the cage. Good left hands from ‘No Mercy’ here. Deiveson Figueiredo switches the position but can’t hold Petr Yan against the cage. ‘No Mercy’ with a left hand and then a high kick. Deiveson’s mouthpiece comes flying out. The referee steps in and allows Deiveson a chance to put his gear back in. Yan with a high kick. He looks fantastic tonight. Figgy with a nice 1-2. Yan replies with a straight right. He’s out landing Deiveson 3-1 thus far in this one. Petr with another nice 1-2. Figgy replies with a left hook. Another shot and Yan goes down. Both men are swinging for the fences now. Huge shots to end the round. Great scrap!

The fifth and final round of the UFC Macau main event begins and Petr Yan lands a nice knee up the middle. Figgy with a left hook. Yan looks for the trip, but this time Deiveson is wise to it and scampers free. Yan is looking to impose his will here. He lands a nice left as Figgy attempts to come forward. Figueiredo with a nice elbow and then a left hand. He lands a follow up kick to the body. The fighters clinch up. Yan misses with a left hand. Figueiredo with some heavy pressure now. He points at the mat and Yan clips him with a left hand. Under two minutes remain. Both men are happy to stand and trade at this point. The fans are winning in this one. Yan with a good left and then another. Figgy with a right. The horn sounds to end this terrific affair.

Official UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Who would you like to see Yan fight next following his victory over Figueiredo today in China?

Related

Xiaonan Yan

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Carlos Ulberg
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Volkan Oezdemir.

Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci
Petr Yan

UFC Macau: 'Yan vs. Figueiredo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2024

The Octagon returns to China for today’s UFC Macau event, a thirteen bout fight card headliner by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje shoots down potential rematch with Michael Chandler, interested in Dan Hooker among others

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Justin Gaethje is hoping to return in March of 2025 and has a few names in mind.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya opens up on future UFC retirement: "I don't want to be fighting at 40"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024
Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk
UFC

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell bizarrely slams Elon Musk: "Earth is flat, Jesus is king"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has began feuding with Elon Musk.

Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya defends Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win: "He's given enough"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has praised Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor
Dana White

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found civically liable of rape in Ireland, and his combat sports rival Jake Paul was one of the first to react to the disturbing news.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg believes win over Volkan Oezdemir could earn him a title shot: "Anything can happen"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Carlos Ulberg believes he could secure a lightweight title shot with a win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Macau.