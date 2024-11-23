UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Volkan Oezdemir.

Ulberg (11-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since knocking out Alonzo Menifield at May’s UFC St. Louis event. That victory marked ‘Black Jag’s’ sixth in a row, with five of those six wins coming by way of finish.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (20-8) will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Johnny Walker this past June (see that here). The former title challenger has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Oezdemir throws a kick to the body that partially connects. Carlos Ulberg lands a low kick. A second kick appears to hit Volkan Oezdemir in the groin and we have a very brief break. We restart and Volkan lands a low kick. Ulberg with a nice right hand over the top. Oezdemir with another low kick. He charges in with a flurry. Carlos Ulberg avoids, lands a counter left hook and circles out. Volkan Oezdemir is applying the pressure early though. He leaps in with another flurry and then lands a low kick. Ulberg circles and then comes in with a nice 1-2. He lands another and that appeared to stun the former title challenger. ‘Black Jag’ appears to have Oezdemir’s timing down now. He lands a good counter left as Volkan attempts to get inside. ‘No Time’ with a shot to the body. Ulberg replies with a good combination. Volkan continues to press forward. He lands a high kick and then a pair of decent punches to close out the opening frame.

Round two begins and Volkan Oezdemir comes forward with a left hand. Carlos Ulberg counters with a left of his own. Both men land low kicks in the pocket. Oezdemir appeared to get the better of that exchange. He lands another low kick. Ulberg leaps in with a flurry. Volkan blocks those shots and smiles. Ulberg with a left jab. That didn’t appear to have the same sting on it as in the first round. Volkan Oezdemir with a low kick. Carlos Ulberg again comes forward with a multi-punch combination. He continues to press and lands another clean combination right on the nose of the former title challenger. The light heavyweights trade jabs in the center of the cage. Volkan goes to the body with a left hook. He follows that up with one upstairs that just misses the mark. Carlos with a nice left hand down the middle. Volkan replies with a low kick. Under one minute remains in the second frame. The fighters trade low kicks. Volkan with a right hand and then another low kick. Ulberg counters with a left hand. Oezdemir misses with a wild spinning back fist attempt. Carlos Ulberg with a nice combination. Oezdmir answers with a low kick.

The third and final round of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Volkan Oezdemir comes out aggressively. He is head hunting in this final round. ‘No Time’ decides to shoot for a takedown but Carlos Ulberg defends and gets back to range. ‘Black Jag’ with a nice right hand. Oezdemir with a low kick. The fighters trade left hands in the pocket. And again. This is a close fight but many fans online had Ulberg up 2-0 after two rounds. Ulberg with a good jab. He lands a 1-2 behind that. Oezdemir with a low kick. Another nice right hand from Ulberg. He has busted up the face of Volkan in this third round. Still, Oezdemir is hanging in there and still has a slight edge on overall strikes. ‘No Time’ shoots for a takedown but Ulberg sprawls and keeps the fight standing. Ulberg lands a few decent shots before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his victory over Oezdemir today in China?