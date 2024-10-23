Yair Rodriguez reveals potential opponents for UFC return in 2025

By Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez has revealed who he could end up facing in his return bout next year.

Yair Rodriguez

For the longest time, Yair Rodriguez has been seen as a top featherweight contender in the UFC. However, while he’s had some incredible moments over the years, he hasn’t always enjoyed the most consistent success in the Octagon. As of late, he’s been on a poor run with consecutive losses via finish to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

RELATED: PHOTOS: UFC star Yair Rodríguez successfully climbs Mount Everest ahead of Octagon return

Moving forward, the 32-year-old knows that the competition is hotting up across the division. With that being said, he has the kind of star power that means just a few big performances could vault him right back into title contention.

In a recent interview, Rodriguez spoke candidly about who he could wind up facing in his next outing – which is expected to take place in early 2025.

Rodriguez eyes comeback

“I always look to be fighting somebody that is in front of me or somebody that push me to fight for the title again. Names that have been mentioned to me in the past is Diego Lopes, who’s attending the event as well, and Arnold Allen and we’ll see how that goes. I’m just waiting to hear back from the UFC and whatever they want, I’m here to fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

One thing we know for sure about featherweight is that right now, at the top of the division, there are no easy fights.

Who do you believe Yair Rodriguez should face next in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? How many more wins do you believe he needs in order to get back into title contention? Let us know your thoughts on this and the division as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Yair Rodriguez

