Yair Rodriguez reveals potential opponents for UFC return in 2025

UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez has revealed who he could end up facing in his return bout next year.

For the longest time, Yair Rodriguez has been seen as a top featherweight contender in the UFC. However, while he’s had some incredible moments over the years, he hasn’t always enjoyed the most consistent success in the Octagon. As of late, he’s been on a poor run with consecutive losses via finish to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

RELATED: PHOTOS: UFC star Yair Rodríguez successfully climbs Mount Everest ahead of Octagon return

Moving forward, the 32-year-old knows that the competition is hotting up across the division. With that being said, he has the kind of star power that means just a few big performances could vault him right back into title contention.

In a recent interview, Rodriguez spoke candidly about who he could wind up facing in his next outing – which is expected to take place in early 2025.