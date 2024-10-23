Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall is the world’s best heavyweight
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Tom Aspinall is currently the best heavyweight on the planet.
Over the course of the last few years, Tom Aspinall has established himself as a real force of nature in the UFC. He is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, dominating every fight he’s been in outside of the freak injury he suffered against Curtis Blaydes.
However, he will not be competing for the undisputed belt next month. Instead, that’ll be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The two men will collide in the main event of UFC 309 in New York City.
In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, though, the real best heavyweight in the world is Tom Aspinall.
Cormier backs Aspinall
“I don’t believe he’s the best heavyweight, not Francis,” Cormier said. “I think the best heavyweight is Tom Aspinall, still. I still believe the best heavyweight in the world right now is Tom Aspinall. I think Jon is, but he’s older now. I think Aspinall’s still young, he’s fresh. There is something to not having everything yet. When you have everything, it’s hard, man. This guy Tom still doesn’t have everything. Sure, he’s headlined a couple of pay-per-view. But he’s not making seven figures every time he walks into the Octagon. He hasn’t been making a million dollars for 10 years like Jon Jones.
“I believe that Jones right now has everything. … There was a time he could go through anything to stay champion. Can he still do that? … Can he dig as deep as he did against Alexander Gustafsson?” Cormier continued. “Aspinall sure has a lot of questions, but when you look at these dudes all on paper, I would favor Tom to beat Francis, I would favor Tom to beat Stipe (Miocic), and I would actually favor Tom to beat Jon Jones right now.”
