Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall is the world’s best heavyweight

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Tom Aspinall is currently the best heavyweight on the planet.

Over the course of the last few years, Tom Aspinall has established himself as a real force of nature in the UFC. He is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, dominating every fight he’s been in outside of the freak injury he suffered against Curtis Blaydes.

However, he will not be competing for the undisputed belt next month. Instead, that’ll be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The two men will collide in the main event of UFC 309 in New York City.

In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, though, the real best heavyweight in the world is Tom Aspinall.