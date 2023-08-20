Zhang Weili names next potential title challenger after UFC 292 win: “She’s a very good fighter”

By Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

Zhang Weili has an idea of who could challenge her next for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292

Weili competed in the co-main event of UFC 292. She put her gold at stake against Amanda Lemos. While Lemos showed tremendous heart, Weili’s pressure and top control dominated the fight. The bout went all five rounds and Weili retained her gold via unanimous decision.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ZHANG WEILI RUNS OVER AMANDA LEMOS AT UFC 292

Zhang Weili Reveals Possible Title Challenger

During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, Zhang Weili praised Amanda Lemos for being a tough out despite being peppered with shots for five rounds (h/t MMAJunkie).

“The only challenge or opponent to me is myself,” Weili said. “What we’re going to do every day is make Zhang Weili better than who I was yesterday. … She’s unbelievably tough. I respect her. There were so many moments in the fight I felt she was almost out, but she got through this.”

Many have been wondering if the UFC plans to book Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan on home soil in the near future. While Weili is open to the matchup, Tatiana Suarez is a name that is on her radar.

“She’s good,” Weili said. “She’s undefeated. She’s a very good fighter. I think she can be a potential challenger next.”

Weili noted that all she’s focused on is returning home to her family. There is no opponent set in stone for Weili but both Suarez and Xiaonan are worthy adversaries. Xiaonan is fresh off a “Performance of the Night” showing against former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade, winning the fight via first-round TKO. Suarez has a pro MMA record of 10-0 and she’s also coming off a finish over Andrade that was “Performance of the Night” worthy as well.

