Ian Garry explains why he wants to fight Stephen Thompson following UFC 292 victory
Ian Garry has given an explanation on why he called out Stephen Thompson following his UFC 292 bout.
Garry collided with Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 292 this past Saturday. This was a striking clinic in favor of “The Future.” Garry battered Magny’s lead leg with kicks and had him hobbling throughout the fight. While he didn’t score a finish, Garry did take a dominant unanimous decision win over Magny.
After the fight, Garry told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he wants to go one-on-one with “Wonderboy” in a battle of strikers. Fans inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts liked the idea of that matchup.
Why Ian Garry Wants Stephen Thompson Fight
Ian Garry spoke to reporters during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference and he detailed why he called for a scrap against Thompson (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I love ‘Wonderboy.’ He’s an amazing person, he’s an amazing human, and he’s one of the best we’ve ever seen in the striking department in UFC history,” Garry said. “Every single time I watch him fight I get pissed when I see someone shoot a double-leg on him. I’m not gonna do that. … I want to prove to the world that I am the best striker in the division, I’m one of the best strikers of all time. To do that, you have to go out and beat people of that caliber. And ‘Wonderboy’ is that guy.
“So for me to go out there and beat ‘Wonderboy,’ to finish him, to get a decision, whatever the win is – to have my hand raised against that man absolutely means I am the new generation of strikers in the UFC, and it is inarguable that I’m the best striker in the division.”
Garry may not be getting his wish, however. UFC President Dana White told reporters that “Wonderboy” has already turned down the fight.
