Ian Garry explains why he wants to fight Stephen Thompson following UFC 292 victory

By Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

Ian Garry has given an explanation on why he called out Stephen Thompson following his UFC 292 bout.

Ian Machado Garry

Garry collided with Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 292 this past Saturday. This was a striking clinic in favor of “The Future.” Garry battered Magny’s lead leg with kicks and had him hobbling throughout the fight. While he didn’t score a finish, Garry did take a dominant unanimous decision win over Magny.

After the fight, Garry told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he wants to go one-on-one with “Wonderboy” in a battle of strikers. Fans inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts liked the idea of that matchup.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SAYS STEPHEN THOMPSON TURNED DOWN THE UFC’S OFFER TO HAVE HIM FIGHT IAN GARRY NEXT

Why Ian Garry Wants Stephen Thompson Fight

Ian Garry spoke to reporters during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference and he detailed why he called for a scrap against Thompson (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I love ‘Wonderboy.’ He’s an amazing person, he’s an amazing human, and he’s one of the best we’ve ever seen in the striking department in UFC history,” Garry said. “Every single time I watch him fight I get pissed when I see someone shoot a double-leg on him. I’m not gonna do that. … I want to prove to the world that I am the best striker in the division, I’m one of the best strikers of all time. To do that, you have to go out and beat people of that caliber. And ‘Wonderboy’ is that guy.

“So for me to go out there and beat ‘Wonderboy,’ to finish him, to get a decision, whatever the win is – to have my hand raised against that man absolutely means I am the new generation of strikers in the UFC, and it is inarguable that I’m the best striker in the division.”

Garry may not be getting his wish, however. UFC President Dana White told reporters that “Wonderboy” has already turned down the fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

Sean O’Malley shoots down the idea of an immediate rematch with Aljamain Sterling, expresses interest in future fight with Gervonta Davis

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023
Dana White and Stephen Thompson
Ian Garry

Dana White says Stephen Thompson turned down the UFC’s offer to have him fight Ian Garry next

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

UFC President Dana White claims Stephen Thompson has already shunned a potential fight against Ian Machado Garry.

Chris Weidman
Dana White

Dana White urges Chris Weidman to retire following loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

UFC President Dana White would rather not see Chris Weidman return to the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White
Sean O'Malley

Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 20, 2023

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at tonight’s UFC 292 event.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling issues statement following title loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has issued a statement following his title loss to Sean O’Malley at tonight’s UFC 292 event in Boston.

Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 Bonus Report: Sean O’Malley one of four fights to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react
Sean O'Malley

Pros react Sean O'Malley TKO's Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 Results: Sean O'Malley stops Aljamain Sterling (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the main event title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

Weili Zhang, UFC
UFC

UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the co-main event title fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Ian Machado Garry, Neil Magny, UFC 292, Pros react, UFC
Neil Magny

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry dominates Neil Magny at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 main card featured a key welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny.