Ian Garry explains why he wants to fight Stephen Thompson following UFC 292 victory

Why Ian Garry Wants Stephen Thompson Fight

Ian Garry spoke to reporters during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference and he detailed why he called for a scrap against Thompson (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I love ‘Wonderboy.’ He’s an amazing person, he’s an amazing human, and he’s one of the best we’ve ever seen in the striking department in UFC history,” Garry said. “Every single time I watch him fight I get pissed when I see someone shoot a double-leg on him. I’m not gonna do that. … I want to prove to the world that I am the best striker in the division, I’m one of the best strikers of all time. To do that, you have to go out and beat people of that caliber. And ‘Wonderboy’ is that guy.

“So for me to go out there and beat ‘Wonderboy,’ to finish him, to get a decision, whatever the win is – to have my hand raised against that man absolutely means I am the new generation of strikers in the UFC, and it is inarguable that I’m the best striker in the division.”

Garry may not be getting his wish, however. UFC President Dana White told reporters that “Wonderboy” has already turned down the fight.