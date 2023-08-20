UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the co-main event title fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since recapturing the women’s strawweight title with a submission win over Carla Esparza at UFC 281 in November of last year. That victory marked ‘Magum’s’ second in a row, as she had previously knocked out former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight win streak, her latest being a TKO victory over Marina Rodriguez last November. The Brazilian has won seven of her past eight fights overall, with her lone loss in that time coming to Jessica Andrade by way of submission.

Round one of the UFC 292 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili takes the center of the Octagon. She feints with a low kick and then lands a big one that puts Amanda Lemos down. The champion immediately takes top position and advances to side control with four minutes to work. Lemos gets back to half guard but starts eating some big left hands from Zhang. The Chinese standout switches to elbows and then looks for a guillotine choke. She lets that go and begins to unload left hands. Amanda Lemos grabs a hold of a ninja choke and it is tight. However, Zhang is in side control so it will be hard to finish. Zhang Weili escapes and takes the back of her opponent. She rains down more punishing blows. Lemos scrambles and gets back to half guard position. Good left hands once again from the champion. Another ninja choke attempts from Lemos but Zhang escapes and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 292 co-main event begins and Amanda Lemos comes out with a combination. Zhang Weili answers with a beautiful side kick to the face. That strike is answered by a big right hand from the challenger. The champion decides to shoot in and easily scores a big takedown. Zhang is working from side control. Lemos looks for the choke, but this time the champ is wise to it and takes the back. She looks for rear-naked choke, but it is not there. More top control from Zhang to close out the round.

The third round of the UFC 292 co-main event Zhang Weili comes forward with a high kick. Amanda Lemos circles to her left and then misses with a high kick attempt of her own. A nice counter left lands for Zhang. She looks for the clinch and attempts a trip takedown. The ladies jostle for position. Zahng dives on single leg and gets it. She lands a hard kick to the right thigh of the challenger. Zhang jumps into the guard of Lemos and then easily passes to side control. She advances to the back and locks in both hooks. Lemos looks to scramble and is able to work her way back to her feet. Zhang immediately slams her with an elbow from the clinch. She follows that up with a good push kick to the body. The champion with a hard 1-2. She looks phenomenal tonight. The horn sounds to end round three.

We're in championship rounds! 10 minutes left for the title 🏆 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/JEHul5arzs — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Round four of the UFC 292 co-headliner begins and both combatants appear happy to stand and trade to start. Amanda Lemos lands a good jab up the middle. Zhang Weili responds with a nice body kick. The ladies trade low kicks. Lemos with a nice right hook. Zhang appears to have slowed down a bit here. Lemos with a jab and Weili hits the deck. She pops right back up to her feet but gets stung by another right from the challenger. Zhang with a right hand and then she dives on a takedown and gets it. Just under two minutes remain. Lemos looks for a choke but is forced to let it go. She scrambles and gets back up to her feet. She tries a front kick that misses. Another big right from the challenger appears to stun Zhang Weili. She forces the champ against the fence, but Zhang quickly separates and lands a nice counter punch. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 292 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili lands a body kick and then a huge right hand that drops Amanda Lemos. The champ jumps on the challenger with ground and pound. She is unloading strikes in hopes for the finish. Lemos looks for a leg lock but Zhang quickly escapes. More ground and pound from Weili. She is working from half guard and now moves to side control. One minute remains in the fight.

Zhang Weili drops Amanda Lemos in Round 5 🔥 #ufc292 pic.twitter.com/OGkHfpasbc — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 20, 2023

Official UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Who would you like to see Zhang fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Lemos this evening in Boston?