Pros react after Zhang Weili runs over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292

By Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 was co-headlined by a strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since recapturing the women’s strawweight title with a submission win over Carla Esparza at UFC 281 in November of last year. That victory had marked ‘Magum’s’ second in a row, as she had previously knocked out former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (13-3-1 MMA) entered her first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight win streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Marina Rodriguez last November. The Brazilian had won seven of her past eight fights overall heading into the contest, with her lone loss in that stretch coming to Jessica Andrade by way of submission.

Tonight’s UFC 292 co-main event resulted in another phenomenal performance from reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili. The Chinese standout landed the most strikes in strawweight title fight history, which included a late knockdown in the fifth and final round. After twenty-five minutes of domination, Zhang was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory from the judges’ in attendance.

Official UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Zhang vs. Lemos’ below:

I wouldn’t usually bet against welli zhang but this girl is a killer. I got Amanda Lemos #UFC292

— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

Great composer from the champ!! #UFC292

— Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) August 20, 2023

That was not a darce lol

— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 20, 2023

Err… ok welli zhang reminding me never to go against her #UFC292

— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

🇨🇳 up 2

— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

Mma corners need to consider throwing in the towel more often. Just sayin

— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 20, 2023

Zhang Weili is awesome 🤩

— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 20, 2023

Physicality backed by skill. #UFCBoston

— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Lemos probably gets everybody in the gym with that. #UFCBoston

— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Fights still not over yes. Lemos is still carrying that ko power #UFC292

— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Zhang Weili defeating Amanda Lemos at UFC 292:

Aaaaaand still 🔥🔥

— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 20, 2023

Weili completely dominated every round 👏🏽👏🏽 #AndStill #UFC292

— Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) August 20, 2023

China vs China championship! How the sport has grown. #UFCBoston

— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Total domination!! Zhang welli is a true savage ! I’m never betting against her 😆 #ufc292

— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

Who would you like to see Zhang Weili fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos this evening in Boston?

Weili Zhang

