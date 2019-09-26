The Fighters Voice // VIDEO: Phoe Thaw, Team PT train outside in Yangon





ONE Championship featherweight contender Phoe Thaw and his pupils at Team PT in Yangon, Myanmar, are working hard.

In the latest instalment of BJPENN.com’s new Fighters Voice video series, we see the Burmese star and his fellow fighters KoKo Aung, Swan Htet Naing, Tauk Shar, and Sai Nyan Linn hard running through some circuits under a grey sky in Yangon.

Phoe Thaw, a former Lethwei fighter, is currently 8-1 as a professional mixed martial artist. His lone loss came in 2018, against established ONE Championship contender Keanu Subba. He’s rebounded from this setback a pair of first-round TKO victories over Yohan Mulia Legowo and Victorio Senduk. He’s now gearing up for a crucial showdown with Yoon Chang Min, which goes down at ONE: Century – Part 1.

Stay tuned for more videos from Phoe Thaw, and plenty of other fighters, as part of BJPENN.com’s exciting new Fighters Voice video series.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/26/2019.