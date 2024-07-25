Two fighters shake up ONE Championship rankings

After a couple of breakout performances in ONE Championship’s last two premium live events, two divisions have experienced some major movement.

In the latest update, Petchtanong Petchfergus and Bampara Kouyate made a splash in their respective weight classes.

Petchtanong, a former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion, returned to the bracket’s top five following his sensational TKO victory over fellow ex-divisional king Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Their bout took place at ONE Friday Fights 68 this past June. There, the Thai superstar was on cruise control for the majority of the matchup, leading him to the emphatic stoppage in the second round.

It’s worth noting that this was Petchtanong’s first assignment since November 2022 when he dethroned Hiroki Akimoto for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

The 38-year-old had a lengthy stay on the sidelines due to a failed out-of-competition drug test in June 2023. As a consequence, the promotion stripped him of the belt.

Petchtanong could not have scripted a better comeback as it allowed him to claim the #3 seat in the rankings.

As a result, Ramazanov and Nong-O found themselves displaced to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively. The reshuffling didn’t stop there as Felipe Lobo was forced out to make way for Petchtanong’s re-entry.

This is what the bantamweight kickboxing rankings look like now: