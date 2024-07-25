Two fighters shake up ONE Championship rankings

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 25, 2024

After a couple of breakout performances in ONE Championship’s last two premium live events, two divisions have experienced some major movement.

Petchtanong Petchfergus

In the latest update, Petchtanong Petchfergus and Bampara Kouyate made a splash in their respective weight classes.

Petchtanong, a former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion, returned to the bracket’s top five following his sensational TKO victory over fellow ex-divisional king Alaverdi Ramazanov. 

Their bout took place at ONE Friday Fights 68 this past June. There, the Thai superstar was on cruise control for the majority of the matchup, leading him to the emphatic stoppage in the second round.

It’s worth noting that this was Petchtanong’s first assignment since November 2022 when he dethroned Hiroki Akimoto for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

The 38-year-old had a lengthy stay on the sidelines due to a failed out-of-competition drug test in June 2023. As a consequence, the promotion stripped him of the belt.

Petchtanong could not have scripted a better comeback as it allowed him to claim the #3 seat in the rankings. 

As a result, Ramazanov and Nong-O found themselves displaced to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively. The reshuffling didn’t stop there as Felipe Lobo was forced out to make way for Petchtanong’s re-entry.

This is what the bantamweight kickboxing rankings look like now:

  • Champion: Jonathan Haggerty
  • #1: Wei Rui
  • #2: Hiroki Akimoto
  • #3: Petchtanong Petchfergus (NR)
  • #4: Alaverdi Ramazanov (-1)
  • #5: Nong-O Hama (-1)

Bampara Kouyate enters ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai top five 

Meanwhile, Bampara Kouyate made his way into featherweight Muay Thai rankings with his third-round TKO win over Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Kouyate now occupies the #4 spot in the division’s top five.

Aside from the French striker, “Smokin’” Jo Nattawit also moved up the ladder, pushing down Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to take the #2 position.

This is what the featherweight Muay Thai rankings look like now:

  • Champion: Tawanchai PK Saenchai
  • #1: Superbon
  • #2: Jo Nattawut (+1)
  • #3: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (-1)
  • #4: Bampara Kouyate (NR)
  • #5: Luke Lessei

An independent panel of sports media members and industry experts determine the ONE Athlete Rankings. Following each live event, they rank the fighters based on their most recent performances and the quality of competition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang to run it back with Jacob Smith for Muay Thai gold at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2024
Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks ready to move on from controversial loss: “I’m humbled by the experience”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

Jarred Brooks enters his next assignment with an unrelenting drive to win at all costs.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane steps up to face Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

One of the latest success stories emerging from the ONE Friday Fights series is primed for a significant leap. 

Amy Pirnie
ONE Championship

Amy Pirnie promises to bring “more fire” to ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

Amy Pirnie is determined to take her professional career to the next level. 

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu steps in to face Carlo Bumina-ang

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

Carlo Bumina-ang is set for a baptism of fire as he steps into the ring for his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.

Mayssa Bastos

Mayssa Bastos aims to finish Danielle Kelly: "The fight will end in submission"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024
Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart prepared to go for broke to win world title: “This is my dream”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Gustavo Balart stands on the precipice of a career-defining moment.

Maurice Abevi
ONE Championship

Maurice Abevi looks to spoil Samat Mamedov's debut at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2024

Maurice Abevi is poised to play the welcoming committee role for Samat Mamedov as the latter makes his ONE Championship debut. 

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

“He’s a boss baby” – Jarred Brooks taunts upcoming foe Gustavo Balart 

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Jarred Brooks guarantees that Gustavo Balart won’t see what’s coming for him when they clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco faces dangerous KO artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Sean Climaco earns a chance to build on the momentum he garnered from his sensational ONE Championship debut. 