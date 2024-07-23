Amy Pirnie promises to bring “more fire” to ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

Amy Pirnie is determined to take her professional career to the next level. 

Amy Pirnie

The Scottish striker has the chance to do so in her much-awaited ONE Championship debut. This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

There, she squares off against Yu Yau Pui in an atomweight Muay Thai clash.

Pirnie has faced elite opposition and competed on grand stages across the globe. However, ONE Championship’s significant impact on Muay Thai has introduced the sport to a broader audience than ever before.

This exposure presents Pirnie with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase her talent on a global platform.

“Everybody knows ONE Championship, even people who aren’t clued up on Muay Thai. So I do feel like there is a lot of buzz about it, especially on social media,” she said.

Excitement coursed through the Glasgow native when she received the call from the promotion, reigniting her enthusiasm for competition.

“Obviously at home, my family, friends, sponsors, and everybody, they’re all so excited as well. It definitely brings that buzz and that bit more fire to start on a really good foot and make a good impression and name for myself,” Pirnie said.

Amy Pirnie seeks to accomplish statement win

Amy Pirnie’s anticipation for her maiden ONE appearance was further amplified when she learned her opponent would be Yu Yau Pui.

Yu has been on a tear, racking up six consecutive victories since joining the organization last year.

“It’s exciting to fight someone who is doing so well in ONE. She’s 6-0, and she’s walked through everybody, but if I beat her, that puts me in a very good starting position,” Pirnie said of her upcoming assignment.

“It’s always good to have a challenge and have a tough, exciting fight.”

Despite Yu’s unbeaten streak, Pirnie is confident in her own abilities.

“I feel like my fighting style will be a big factor,” she said. “I predominantly like to counter and draw people in, letting them make their mistakes and use that to my advantage for more effective shots to land.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu steps in to face Carlo Bumina-ang

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024
Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos aims to finish Danielle Kelly: "The fight will end in submission"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is gearing up for what could be the defining moment of her career.

Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart prepared to go for broke to win world title: “This is my dream”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Gustavo Balart stands on the precipice of a career-defining moment.

Maurice Abevi
ONE Championship

Maurice Abevi looks to spoil Samat Mamedov's debut at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2024

Maurice Abevi is poised to play the welcoming committee role for Samat Mamedov as the latter makes his ONE Championship debut. 

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

“He’s a boss baby” – Jarred Brooks taunts upcoming foe Gustavo Balart 

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Jarred Brooks guarantees that Gustavo Balart won’t see what’s coming for him when they clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco faces dangerous KO artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024
Reinier de Ridder
ONE Championship

ONE star Reinier de Ridder leaves promotion, set for UAE Warriors debut

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Former ONE two-division champion Reinier de Ridder has left the promotion after a long, decorated tenure.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov promises fans unforgettable clash with Aaron Canarte: "That's my fighting style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2024

Despite his growing stature in ONE Championship, Shamil Gasanov assures fans that he’s not taking his upcoming opponent lightly. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly plans to use Mayssa Bastos to bolster legacy: "When I beat her, it’s better for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Danielle Kelly relishes the fact that she’s entering the first defense of her ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title as an underdog. 

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin expects Haggerty-Superlek world title fight to go full five rounds

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Among the many who are excited for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to go at it is Anatoly Malykhin. 