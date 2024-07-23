Amy Pirnie promises to bring “more fire” to ONE Fight Night 24

Amy Pirnie is determined to take her professional career to the next level.

The Scottish striker has the chance to do so in her much-awaited ONE Championship debut. This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

There, she squares off against Yu Yau Pui in an atomweight Muay Thai clash.

Pirnie has faced elite opposition and competed on grand stages across the globe. However, ONE Championship’s significant impact on Muay Thai has introduced the sport to a broader audience than ever before.

This exposure presents Pirnie with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase her talent on a global platform.

“Everybody knows ONE Championship, even people who aren’t clued up on Muay Thai. So I do feel like there is a lot of buzz about it, especially on social media,” she said.

Excitement coursed through the Glasgow native when she received the call from the promotion, reigniting her enthusiasm for competition.

“Obviously at home, my family, friends, sponsors, and everybody, they’re all so excited as well. It definitely brings that buzz and that bit more fire to start on a really good foot and make a good impression and name for myself,” Pirnie said.