Ben Askren roasts Dillon Danis for ADCC withdrawal

Dillon Danis was expected to return to the mats at ADCC 2019, but according to a report from FloGrappling, the Conor McGregor stablemate has withdrawn from his position in the -99kg division. You better believe Ben Askren has something to say about that.

The UFC welterweight contender Askren reacted to this news on Twitter, making a rather crude suggestion about the cause of Danis’ withdrawal.

Sore knee caps from unspecificied incident is the report I am hearing! https://t.co/jhYpRTwzna — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 26, 2019

While Askren and Danis are separated by promotion bounds — they compete in the UFC and Bellator respectively — that hasn’t stopped them from exchanging near ceaseless trash talk on social media and in interviews.

Most recently, Askren claimed that he’d be happy to meet his rival in a grappling match once his MMA career has drawn to a close.

“At this point it’s my MMA career,” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “When I am done with that if I chose to take part in a grappling contest it would be Dillion Danis.

“Obviously, he challenged me to a grappling match,” he added. “After my MMA career that’s something, I would definitely do.”

Upon hearing this comment from Askren, Danis quickly welcome a future grappling match with the wrestler.

biggest grappling match in the history of the sport Dillon Danis vs @Benaskren let’s fucking do it! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 16, 2019

How do you think Danis will react to this latest barb from Danis?

