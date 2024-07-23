Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu steps in to face Carlo Bumina-ang

Carlo Bumina-ang is set for a baptism of fire as he steps into the ring for his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.

There, the Filipino hard-hitter faces #5-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. This three-round duel emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

Bumina-ang was slated to duke it out with Asa Ten Pow. However, the American striker had to pull out of the clash. This opened the door for Baatarkhuu to step in and continue to build his fearsome reputation.

Baatarkhuu has made a name for himself in ONE Championship since clinching a six-figure deal through the Road to ONE: Mongolia tournament.

He ran through his first three opponents in the promotion with ease. He beat the likes of Adonis Sevilleno, Rockie Bactol, and Jhanlo Sangiao.

The Mongolian, however, is coming into this bout with a point to prove. His impressive streak came to an end when Artem Belakh authored a technical knockout victory in the second round of their clash this past January.

Baatarkhuu is now on a mission for redemption, aiming to re-establish his momentum.