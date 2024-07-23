Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu steps in to face Carlo Bumina-ang
Carlo Bumina-ang is set for a baptism of fire as he steps into the ring for his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.
There, the Filipino hard-hitter faces #5-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. This three-round duel emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.
Bumina-ang was slated to duke it out with Asa Ten Pow. However, the American striker had to pull out of the clash. This opened the door for Baatarkhuu to step in and continue to build his fearsome reputation.
Baatarkhuu has made a name for himself in ONE Championship since clinching a six-figure deal through the Road to ONE: Mongolia tournament.
He ran through his first three opponents in the promotion with ease. He beat the likes of Adonis Sevilleno, Rockie Bactol, and Jhanlo Sangiao.
The Mongolian, however, is coming into this bout with a point to prove. His impressive streak came to an end when Artem Belakh authored a technical knockout victory in the second round of their clash this past January.
Baatarkhuu is now on a mission for redemption, aiming to re-establish his momentum.
Carlo Bumina-ang aims to go 6-0 in ONE against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
On the other hand, Carlo Bumina-ang steps into this high-stakes matchup with an unblemished record of 6-0.
Known for his striking power and finishing ability, “The Bull” initially showcased his talents under the ONE Friday Fights banner.
During this time, he amassed five consecutive victories, four of which came by way of finish, solidifying his position as a Filipino rising star.
His impressive performance earned him a $100,000 contract with the organization after he choked out Chayan Oorzhak, securing his spot on the main roster.
Now, with the opportunity to prove himself against a top-five contender, Bumina-ang seeks to demonstrate that he belongs among the elite in the division.Fo
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship