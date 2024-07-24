Rodtang to run it back with Jacob Smith for Muay Thai gold at ONE 169

Rodtang Jitmuangnon lures a familiar foe when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

The Thai megastar stakes his divisional throne against #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith in a rematch. This happens at ONE 169: Atlanta, emanating live from the State Farm Arena on November 8.

The history between both men dates back to May 2022. There, they first collided in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

In that bloody encounter, “The Iron Man” emerged victorious via a clear-cut decision. Despite the loss, Smith showcased immense heart, proving that he deserved to share the same stage with the elite athletes in his weight class.

Now, the British striker earns a chance at redemption against his highly touted rival — this time with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Known to be a ruthless finisher with proficiency both in the clinch and at long range, Smith possesses the tools needed to end Rodtang’s reign of terror.

However, he will need to be at his absolute best in Atlanta to achieve this feat.