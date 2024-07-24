Rodtang to run it back with Jacob Smith for Muay Thai gold at ONE 169
Rodtang Jitmuangnon lures a familiar foe when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.
The Thai megastar stakes his divisional throne against #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith in a rematch. This happens at ONE 169: Atlanta, emanating live from the State Farm Arena on November 8.
The history between both men dates back to May 2022. There, they first collided in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.
In that bloody encounter, “The Iron Man” emerged victorious via a clear-cut decision. Despite the loss, Smith showcased immense heart, proving that he deserved to share the same stage with the elite athletes in his weight class.
Now, the British striker earns a chance at redemption against his highly touted rival — this time with 26 pounds of gold on the line.
Known to be a ruthless finisher with proficiency both in the clinch and at long range, Smith possesses the tools needed to end Rodtang’s reign of terror.
However, he will need to be at his absolute best in Atlanta to achieve this feat.
Rodtang aims to impress again in front of American audience
Rodtang Jitumuangnon, on the other hand, is eager to author a highlight-reel finish against Jacob Smith, aiming for his sixth successful defense of the flyweight Muay Thai crown.
The 26-year-old champion is also looking to once again showcase his inimitable charisma to American fans, following his spectacular U.S. debut in May 2023.
On that occasion, he knocked out Mexican standout Edgar Tabares in front of a packed arena in Denver, Colorado. This further cemented his status as a global superstar.
Building on that momentum, Rodtang aims to gain even more followers with another electrifying performance versus a durable opponent.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
