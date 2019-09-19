The Fighters Voice // VIDEO: Phoe Thaw trains in Thailand





ONE Championship featherweight contender Phoe Thaw is currently gearing up for a bout with Yoon Chang Min. The pair will collide on the undercard of ONE: Century – Part 1 on October 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

Phoe Thaw, a native of Yangon, Myanmar, undertook some of his preparations for this contest at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. In the first instalment of BJPENN.com’s new Fighters Voice video series, he takes us through a Saturday morning of training, from a lung-busting run, to a session on the heavy bag, to a delicious and nutritious post-training meal. Follow along on his morning of training in the video at the top of this post.

Phoe Thaw, a former Lethwei fighter, is currently 8-1 as a professional mixed martial artist. His lone loss came in 2018, against established ONE Championship contender Keanu Subba. He’s rebounded from this setback a pair of first-round TKO victories over Yohan Mulia Legowo and Victorio Senduk. In addition to his MMA career in ONE Championship, he is also the man behind the burgeoning gym Team PT in Yangon, Myanmar, where dozens of Burmese hopefuls are chasing their martial arts dreams.

