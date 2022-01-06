VIDEO | Sean Strickland lands head kick knockout in sparring

Sean Strickland truly enjoys fighting.

The top-ranked UFC middleweight contender is no stranger to controversy in training. In June 2021, Strickland found himself on the receiving end of a “dirty move” when working with Orlando Sanchez. Now, the New Bern, North Carolina native finds himself dishing out the questionable maneuvers.

Sean Strickland knocks his sparring partner out with a head kick 😳 pic.twitter.com/dRbjFQ5RWJ — AquaMMA💎🦆 (@AquaMMA___) January 5, 2022

Sean Strickland has always openly expressed not being the easiest to get along with in the gym thus leading to him often bouncing around from place to place. Perhaps most seen in RVCA and Xtreme Couture as of late, Strickland took some time out to visit Steel MMA and Fitness where this recent incident unfolded.

No matter where the 30-year-old finds himself training, he looks to go toe-to-toe with the most dangerous fighters possible.

“That dude will literally spar anybody in our gym,” Xtreme Couture Head Coach Eric Nicksick told MMA Fighting of Strickland. “He calls Francis [Ngannou] out every sparring session. He loves to spar Francis because he goes ‘I want to feel as close to death as possible and I want to have that fear of god in my heart every time I spar a guy like Francis Ngannou.’ So sure, we throw him in there and let him get some rounds with Francis.

“I watched him and Roy Nelson get after it last week. Those two try to knock each other’s heads off and here’s Sean Strickland, big old smile ear to ear.”

Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson will headline UFC Vegas 47 on Feb. 5 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.