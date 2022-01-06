Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s pass fight night drug tests by Florida commission

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have passed their fight night drug tests.

According to The Sun, multiple sources informed them that the Florida State Athletic Commission did indeed take urine samples on fight night from both Paul and Woodley. Both tests also produced negative results for all prohibited substances.

Although the commission does not make Paul and Woodley’s results public knowledge due to medical privacy, they did release a statement to The Sun.

“Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” they said about Paul and Woodley’s drug tests. “The Florida Athletic Commission does not release medical or testing results. The Florida Athletic Commission does not release medical testing information due to medical privacy. The penalties for banned substances are defined in Section 548.046 (3)(d) of Florida Statutes.”

The news may come as a surprise to many as Jake Paul has been accused of taking steroids by Dana White and other fighters. Tommy Fury’s camp also said the American declined VADA testing, but this proves the commission did indeed take drug tests and the YouTuber-turned-boxer is not taking steroids which he confirmed he doesn’t in a video to Dana White.

“Steroid test me whenever the f**k you want. I don’t do steroids. I take it as a compliment,” Paul said in a video on social media. Because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions other than ‘this kid does steroids.’ If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters. You won’t want to do it, though, will you?”

In the fight, Jake Paul scored a violent sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley. It improved his record to 5-0 and he has now knocked out every opponent he has fought as in the first fight, he beat Woodley by split decision. He also holds notable wins over Ben Askren and Nate Robinson in his career.

Are you surprised that Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley passed their fight night drug tests?