Vicente Luque reacts after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi: “Nick can take a lot of damage”

Vicente Luque is reacting after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Luque (22-10 MMA) will meet Diaz (26-10 MMA) in a welterweight bout on Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Silent Assassin’ will be hoping to get back in the win column after his most recent TKO defeat to Joaquin Buckley (19-6 MMA) this past March.

Diaz, 40, has not fought since September of 2021 at UFC 266 when Robbie Lawler (30-16 MMA) defeated him by TKO. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion will be looking to get back in the win column come August.

It was during a recent appearance on ‘MMA Junkie Radio’ that Vicente Luque spoke of the upcoming fight announcement:

“It’s gonna be an awesome fight. In my mind, Fight of the Night is definitely up for grabs. I’ve watched a lot of tape on him again recently. Watching his fight against Robbie, he was throwing those fluid combinations. Until that stoppage happened, which was really, really awkward, I don’t understand what happened, they were fighting. He was hitting some good shots.”

Continuing, Luque shared (h/t MMANews):

“I fell like, yeah, it’s a fight. Nick can take a lot of damage. If he can take what I’m gonna bring and give it right back to me, it’s gonna be a Fight of the Night. I know that he’s not an easy guy to finish.”

