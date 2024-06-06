UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at “f*cking stupid” MMA media for voting Islam Makhachev ahead of Jon Jones in P4P rankings

UFC CEO Dana White is taking aim at the ‘f*cking stupid’ MMA media for voting Islam Makhachev ahead of Jon Jones in the P4P rankings.

Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) was recently awarded the number one spot in the P4P rankings, moving current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) down to the number 2 spot.

Makhachev fought and defeated Dustin Poirier (39-9 MMA) by submission last Saturday night at UFC 302. With the win, the Russian maintains his current UFC lightweight champion status. Following the victory, a panel of media members voted Islam into the number one spot in the P4P rankings.

Dana White is offering up his take on the change in P4P rankings and he’s not impressed that Jones was moved to number 2.

White, speaking on the ‘FLAGRANT’ podcast shared:

“When you talk about, truly, right now – and Islam, I love you Islam – the fact that Jon Jones is No. 2 on the pound-for-pound list just goes to show how f*cking stupid – the media votes on that. (It) just goes to show you that they have no f*cking idea. They know nothing about this f*cking sport. Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever.”

Continuing the 54-year-old stated:

“And when you talk about what it really means to be pound-for-pound, (Alexander) Volkanovski moved up and it was a very f*cking close fight the first time (vs. Makhachev). Jon Jones moved up and absolutely f*cking decimated the greatest heavyweight that was out there right now. (If Ciryl Gane) doesn’t go for that armbar, he beats Francis Ngannou and becomes the heavyweight champion. Jon Jones walked through (Gane) like it was f*cking nothing.”

Concluding, Dana White said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Jon Jones is the f*cking baddest dude to ever be involved in combat sports.”

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is expected to meet Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a heavyweight title bout later this year.

Do you agree with White that Jon Jones should still be ranked at number 1 in the P4P rankings?

