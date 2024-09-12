Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso: “The concern is to finish the fight”

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in her huge trilogy showdown with Alexa Grasso this weekend.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso

On Saturday night, Valentina Shevchenko will challenge Alexa Grasso for the UFC women’s flyweight championship. It’s the belt that Shevchenko made famous, but right now, it’s in the possession of Alexa Grasso. She submitted Shevchenko to capture the belt, before the two fought to a draw in last year’s rematch.

RELATED: Valentina Shevchenko responds to Alexa Grasso’s claims that their relationship is in a “weird place”

In the eyes of many, Valentina should’ve gotten her hand raised in that particular collision. Alas, it didn’t happen, and now we’re going to see the trilogy at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

During a recent media scrum, the former champ opened up on her desire to avoid another bout going to the scorecards.

 

Shevchenko eyes emphatic victory

“The concern is to finish the fight,” Shevchenko told reporters at UFC 306 media day. “This is No. 1 what’s in my head. It’s like when to seize opportunity, just do what you have to do, one hundred percent. Finish the fight.”

“Definitely like all my career, I was fighting so many places, so many different fighters in their home countries like against not only the opponent, crowd, but I had world muay Thai championship where I had to ‘fight’ against the referee,” Shevchenko explained.

“There was a woman referee who was actually doing everything. I was fighting the final with a Thai girl, and she was doing everything like taking points from me and prohibited permitted techniques, so she invented that I couldn’t do it. … No matter what, I won the fight, and you know, when she was raising my arm, she said, ‘You’re very lucky.’ Because what she was trying to do, it’s never worked.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s your prediction? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

