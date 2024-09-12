Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso: “The concern is to finish the fight”

Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in her huge trilogy showdown with Alexa Grasso this weekend.

On Saturday night, Valentina Shevchenko will challenge Alexa Grasso for the UFC women’s flyweight championship. It’s the belt that Shevchenko made famous, but right now, it’s in the possession of Alexa Grasso. She submitted Shevchenko to capture the belt, before the two fought to a draw in last year’s rematch.

In the eyes of many, Valentina should’ve gotten her hand raised in that particular collision. Alas, it didn’t happen, and now we’re going to see the trilogy at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

During a recent media scrum, the former champ opened up on her desire to avoid another bout going to the scorecards.