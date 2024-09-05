Valentina Shevchenko responds to Alexa Grasso’s claims that their relationship is in a “weird place”

Valentina Shevchenko laughs at Alexa Grasso’s claims about her style

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie‘s Mike Bohn, Shevchenko agreed with Grasso’s assessment of their relationship.

“I would say yes, definitely. We could make a record of times, of faceoff times in all of history of the UFC,” Shevchenko admitted. “So many faceoffs, and I don’t say that like it was weird. For me, it was kind of normal. Everything we have to do inside the Octagon, it’s inside the Octagon. Outside, I respect all of my opponents every time, I have respect for all of them…

“It’s not personal. Personal is when your opponents start to insult your family or start saying some dirty things. That definitely becomes more personal. But when it’s healthy sportsmanship, this relationship, it’s normal. And I would say that we get along very nice with Alexa [Grasso] because we do the same things, we’re martial artists. We fight, and we fight hard.”

Shevchenko then pivoted a bit in her cordial stance, when asked to react to Grasso’s claims that she has a backward-heavy fighting style.

“[LAUGHS] So she’s planning to secure her victory by not planning to go forward?” Shevchenko responded. “So she’s going to be on her side of the Octagon and expect me to [only] be on my side? That’s hilarious, oh my god. Looking at the second fight, it was a draw. But, if it wouldn’t have been for the mistake and error of the judge, it’s a very weird action what he did. So everyone could see it, I won the fight…so people saw that a judge could do those things…

“I don’t have intentions to change anything. I’m just going to bring my spirit, power, speed, and experience to the fight. And number one, what I have to do in this fight is be myself!”

Shevchenko vs. Grasso 3 is the first-ever UFC women’s flyweight trilogy. It’s been about a full year since their second fight at the 2023 edition of Noche UFC.