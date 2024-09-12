Diego Lopes intends to make two trips to the Octagon at UFC 306
UFC featherweight Diego Lopes is planning on making two trips to the Octagon this weekend at Noche UFC.
On Saturday night, Diego Lopes faces the toughest test of his career. He will go up against Brian Ortega in a fight that could set him up for great things at 145 pounds. Of course, it’s going to be a tough bout, but he seems to be feeling pretty confident about his chances.
RELATED: Diego Lopes responds to Ilia Topuria’s title shot callout: “If he’s saying my name…”
In addition, his close friend Alexa Grasso will compete in the co-main event of the evening. She’ll be defending her UFC women’s flyweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy fight.
As per Lopes, he plans on winning his contest before going back out to the cage so that he can corner Grasso.
Lopes wants to corner Grasso
“That’s absolutely the plan,” Lopes told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s UFC 306 media day. “I know Brian is a great fighter. I’m ready for whatever comes up, but the idea is to run back to the locker room, get changed and go back to corner Alexa.”
“Absolutely we do talk about this,” Lopes said. “I am ready for a war. I’m ready to go full out, and we do debate this as a team and make decisions according to whatever happens, but yeah we spoke about it. We have a strategy for it.”
Lopes went on to discuss the possibility of him becoming a title contender.
“It’s not every day that you hear that,” Lopes said. “I’m going to fight the No. 3 ranked guy in the division, so it’s just great to hear that kind of compliment and that really sets me up in a better position to come up strong.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will it play out this way? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Diego Lopes UFC