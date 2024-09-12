Diego Lopes intends to make two trips to the Octagon at UFC 306

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes is planning on making two trips to the Octagon this weekend at Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results

On Saturday night, Diego Lopes faces the toughest test of his career. He will go up against Brian Ortega in a fight that could set him up for great things at 145 pounds. Of course, it’s going to be a tough bout, but he seems to be feeling pretty confident about his chances.

RELATED: Diego Lopes responds to Ilia Topuria’s title shot callout: “If he’s saying my name…”

In addition, his close friend Alexa Grasso will compete in the co-main event of the evening. She’ll be defending her UFC women’s flyweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy fight.

As per Lopes, he plans on winning his contest before going back out to the cage so that he can corner Grasso.

Lopes wants to corner Grasso

“That’s absolutely the plan,” Lopes told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s UFC 306 media day. “I know Brian is a great fighter. I’m ready for whatever comes up, but the idea is to run back to the locker room, get changed and go back to corner Alexa.”

“Absolutely we do talk about this,” Lopes said. “I am ready for a war. I’m ready to go full out, and we do debate this as a team and make decisions according to whatever happens, but yeah we spoke about it. We have a strategy for it.”

Lopes went on to discuss the possibility of him becoming a title contender.

“It’s not every day that you hear that,” Lopes said. “I’m going to fight the No. 3 ranked guy in the division, so it’s just great to hear that kind of compliment and that really sets me up in a better position to come up strong.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will it play out this way? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso: “The concern is to finish the fight”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024
Brian Ortega
Noche UFC

Brian Ortega explains why he may move up to lightweight after UFC 306: “It’s like a line to fight for the (145) belt”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Brian Ortega has explained why he is considering a move up to lightweight after Noche UFC this weekend.

Brian Ortega
Diego Lopes

Brian Ortega admits he's "thankful" the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: "They were looking out for me"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Brian Ortega is happy the Ultimate Fighting Championship pulled him from his scheduled UFC 303 bout against Diego Lopes in June.

Merab Dvalishvili, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili says he can "slap" Sean O'Malley's coach and "not get deported" ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about jeopardizing his U.S. citizenship if he decides to attack Sean O’Malley’s head coach.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals he's willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an "easy" fight for him: "I will dominate him"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is an easy fight for him and looks forward to handing him his first loss.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes he could surpass Conor McGregor in star power soon: "I'm the guy"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes he’s arguably a bigger star than Conor McGregor.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why he continues to mock Leon Edwards: "I am just better than you"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is happy to kick Leon Edwards while he’s down.