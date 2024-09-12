Diego Lopes intends to make two trips to the Octagon at UFC 306

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes is planning on making two trips to the Octagon this weekend at Noche UFC.

On Saturday night, Diego Lopes faces the toughest test of his career. He will go up against Brian Ortega in a fight that could set him up for great things at 145 pounds. Of course, it’s going to be a tough bout, but he seems to be feeling pretty confident about his chances.

In addition, his close friend Alexa Grasso will compete in the co-main event of the evening. She’ll be defending her UFC women’s flyweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy fight.

As per Lopes, he plans on winning his contest before going back out to the cage so that he can corner Grasso.