Brian Ortega explains why he may move up to lightweight after UFC 306: “It’s like a line to fight for the (145) belt”

Brian Ortega has explained why he is considering a move up to lightweight after Noche UFC this weekend.

On Saturday night, Brian Ortega faces a huge test at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He will go head to head with Diego Lopes, a man who is very much on the rise at featherweight. The expectation is that the winner will put themselves right in the running for a shot at the belt down the road.

While a lot of people fancy Ortega’s chances, he’s certainly an enigma at 145 pounds. You never really know what kind of performance he’s going to produce and with so many contenders rising up, he needs to start finding some consistency.

During his pre-fight media scrum, he spoke candidly about the idea of a shift up to lightweight.