Brian Ortega explains why he may move up to lightweight after UFC 306: “It’s like a line to fight for the (145) belt”

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Brian Ortega has explained why he is considering a move up to lightweight after Noche UFC this weekend.

Brian Ortega

On Saturday night, Brian Ortega faces a huge test at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He will go head to head with Diego Lopes, a man who is very much on the rise at featherweight. The expectation is that the winner will put themselves right in the running for a shot at the belt down the road.

RELATED: Brian Ortega admits he’s “thankful” the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: “They were looking out for me”

While a lot of people fancy Ortega’s chances, he’s certainly an enigma at 145 pounds. You never really know what kind of performance he’s going to produce and with so many contenders rising up, he needs to start finding some consistency.

During his pre-fight media scrum, he spoke candidly about the idea of a shift up to lightweight.

Ortega eyes lightweight switch

“1000 percent [Lightweight is the goal],” Ortega said at UFC 306 media day. “Because you got [Ilia] Topuria and Max [Holloway] fighting in October then after that you have whatever date they decide on next year to fight. So, it’s like a line to fight for the belt, and depending on how this fight goes this weekend it’s gonna determine whether the fans believe that I deserve another shot or not. Either or, my goal is to stay busy and if there’s nothing for me in the Featherweight division then I’ll move up.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

If you had to pick, who do you believe will come out with the win this weekend: Diego Lopes or Brian Ortega? Do you anticipate this will be the best fight of the night? Let us know your thoughts on this and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Ortega Noche UFC UFC

Related

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega admits he's "thankful" the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: "They were looking out for me"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili says he can "slap" Sean O'Malley's coach and "not get deported" ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about jeopardizing his U.S. citizenship if he decides to attack Sean O’Malley’s head coach.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals he's willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. forecasts a short-lived career in the Octagon if everything falls into place as he wants.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an "easy" fight for him: "I will dominate him"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is an easy fight for him and looks forward to handing him his first loss.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024
Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes he could surpass Conor McGregor in star power soon: "I'm the guy"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes he’s arguably a bigger star than Conor McGregor.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why he continues to mock Leon Edwards: "I am just better than you"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is happy to kick Leon Edwards while he’s down.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh opens up on Conor McGregor's return to training ahead of UFC return: "He's looking very sharp"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

John Kavanagh is ready to see Conor McGregor return to the UFC cage.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier says Las Vegas Sphere venue's aura could benefit Sean O'Malley against Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC analyst and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Sean O’Malley will hold a distinct advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in embracing the unique aura of UFC 306.