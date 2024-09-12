Brian Ortega explains why he may move up to lightweight after UFC 306: “It’s like a line to fight for the (145) belt”
Brian Ortega has explained why he is considering a move up to lightweight after Noche UFC this weekend.
On Saturday night, Brian Ortega faces a huge test at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He will go head to head with Diego Lopes, a man who is very much on the rise at featherweight. The expectation is that the winner will put themselves right in the running for a shot at the belt down the road.
RELATED: Brian Ortega admits he’s “thankful” the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: “They were looking out for me”
While a lot of people fancy Ortega’s chances, he’s certainly an enigma at 145 pounds. You never really know what kind of performance he’s going to produce and with so many contenders rising up, he needs to start finding some consistency.
During his pre-fight media scrum, he spoke candidly about the idea of a shift up to lightweight.
Ortega eyes lightweight switch
“1000 percent [Lightweight is the goal],” Ortega said at UFC 306 media day. “Because you got [Ilia] Topuria and Max [Holloway] fighting in October then after that you have whatever date they decide on next year to fight. So, it’s like a line to fight for the belt, and depending on how this fight goes this weekend it’s gonna determine whether the fans believe that I deserve another shot or not. Either or, my goal is to stay busy and if there’s nothing for me in the Featherweight division then I’ll move up.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
If you had to pick, who do you believe will come out with the win this weekend: Diego Lopes or Brian Ortega? Do you anticipate this will be the best fight of the night? Let us know your thoughts on this and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Brian Ortega Noche UFC UFC