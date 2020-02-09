Pros react to Derrick Lewis defeating Ilir Latifi at UFC 247

A heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Derrick Lewis against Ilir Latifi took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 247 event.

Lewis (22-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action at November’s UFC 244 event, where he picked up a split decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. ‘The Black Beast’ entered UFC 247 having gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances, which included wins over Alexander Volkov and Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Ilir Latifi (14-7 MMA) was making his heavyweight debut at tonight’s event in Houston, this after 7-5 run inside the promotions light heavyweight division. In his most previous effort at August’s UFC event in Uruguay, Latifi suffered a second round knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir.

Tonight’s Lewis vs. Latifi fight proved to be a highly contested affair. Latifi forced the clinch early and often, and then used the position to score some timely takedowns. However, Derrick Lewis landed the more significant strikes throughout the course of the fight, which ultimately resulted in him getting his hand raised.

Official UFC 247 Result: Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Lewis defeating Latifi at UFC 247 below:

265lb beast of a human flying through the air fixin to knock a MF out….. oh hell naww 😳😳#UFC247 https://t.co/Xvudp5gKfl — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 9, 2020

Daaamn! Latifi just tossed Lewis like nothing — Randa Markos (@randamma) February 9, 2020

Mannn Cruz needs to chill TF out with that statement. 3 TDs with ZERO damage. Idc who it is, if you take someone down and do nothing on top, and the other guy lands more significant shots on the feet, he “should” win, pending how much ground control time he has IMHO#UFC247 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2020

WTF 🤣🤣🤣 pay the judges 💰🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣✊🏾✊🏾🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/D2Qaa35NcZ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 9, 2020

Right decision. But respect to Latifi for having the balls (hot or cold) to take on Lewis. — michael (@bisping) February 9, 2020

Latifi got a chin! 👊🏾💪🏾 #UFC247 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 9, 2020

If they were looking for damage then yes Lewis won — Randa Markos (@randamma) February 9, 2020

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis fight next following his decision victory over Ilir Latifi at tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

