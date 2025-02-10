Joe Rogan pushes for Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev next: “Make the big fight”

By Cole Shelton - February 10, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is hopeful that Ilia Topuria will move up to lightweight to face Islam Makhachev next time out.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria

Topuria has been hinting at a potential fight with Makhachev for the lightweight title. It would be a massive fight, but some fans want to see him defend the featherweight title a couple more times.

However, Rogan says it doesn’t matter that Topuria has only defended the belt once, the Makhachev fight is the biggest fight to make and the one the UFC should be trying to put together for the summer.

“As crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to. I really do,” Rogan said. “Volkanovski-Diego Lopes, 145, Ilia goes up to 55. I don’t care if he only defended the title one time or didn’t, who cares. Let’s go. Let’s f*****g go. It’d be nice (to see him fight another contender at featherweight) but also who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f*****g go.”

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is arguably the biggest fight to make in the UFC, so Joe Rogan is hoping the promotion tries to make it happen. But, whether or not it will is to be seen.

But, as Joe Rogan says, if the UFC makes Topuria-Makhachev, he believes the promotion should make Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes at featherweight for the interim title.

Ilia Topuria campaigning for Islam Makhachev superfight

With Ilia Topuria not being booked yet, he has been campaigning for a superfight with Islam Makhachev.

Topuria believes he is better than Makhachev and he wants the chance to prove it against the lightweight champ.

“Me, personally, what I want to do is move up to 155 because I know that I can become a two-weight world champion,” Topuria said to Fox Sports Australia. “Islam, he’s a great fighter, he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound for the people. For me, it’s me, myself, I’m the best fighter in the world, so I know that I can do with him whatever I want to do, because I know that I am much better than him.”

Topuria is 16-0 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Max Holloway to defend his belt for the first time. Makhachev, meanwhile, is coming off a submission win over Renato Moicano back at UFC 311.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Joe Rogan UFC

