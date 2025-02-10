Joe Rogan pushes for Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev next: “Make the big fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is hopeful that Ilia Topuria will move up to lightweight to face Islam Makhachev next time out.

Topuria has been hinting at a potential fight with Makhachev for the lightweight title. It would be a massive fight, but some fans want to see him defend the featherweight title a couple more times.

However, Rogan says it doesn’t matter that Topuria has only defended the belt once, the Makhachev fight is the biggest fight to make and the one the UFC should be trying to put together for the summer.

Joe Rogan wants to see Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev for the 155 title, and Diego Lopes vs Alexander Volkanovski for the 145 title: "I don't care if [Ilia] only defended the title one time… who cares. Let's go. Let's f***ing go."

“As crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to. I really do,” Rogan said. “Volkanovski-Diego Lopes, 145, Ilia goes up to 55. I don’t care if he only defended the title one time or didn’t, who cares. Let’s go. Let’s f*****g go. It’d be nice (to see him fight another contender at featherweight) but also who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f*****g go.”

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is arguably the biggest fight to make in the UFC, so Joe Rogan is hoping the promotion tries to make it happen. But, whether or not it will is to be seen.

But, as Joe Rogan says, if the UFC makes Topuria-Makhachev, he believes the promotion should make Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes at featherweight for the interim title.