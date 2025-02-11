What’s next for the stars of UFC 312?

The UFC was in Sydney, Australia on Saturday for a UFC 312 card that saw two titles on the line.

In the main event, Dricus Du Plessis was rematching Sean Strickland for the middleweight title. The co-main event saw Weili Zhang defending her strawweight title against Tatiana Suarez.

Ultimately, it was Du Plessis who won a clear-cut decision as he dominated Strickland over all five rounds. In the co-main event, Zhang dominated Suarez over five rounds to defend her belt. Following UFC 312, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.