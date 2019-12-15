Pros react after Geoff Neal TKO’s Mike Perry at UFC 245

Tonight, Mike Perry and Geoff Neal lead the way on the preliminary card for UFC 245. The action-packed event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The fellow welterweight fighter, Geoff Neal is currently ranked No 14 in the division. The heavy hitter has 6 back-to-back wins, finishing half of them with punches and resulting in TKO victories. He made his UFC debut in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in 2017 where he set his own precedent by finishing Chase Waldon in under 2 minutes of the first round.

His opponent, Mike Perry last fought in a shocking battle against Vicente Luque. “Platinum” delivered a valiant performance, but it was not enough to seal the victory. He was left with a split decision loss and a broken nose to trump all broken noses. Given the extent of his injuries from their August fight, Perry accomplished a quick turn around to face “Handz of Steel” in the Las Vegas event. Since joining the UFC in 2016, Perry has had a chequered record of wins and losses. However, he has fought some of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster including, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The exciting matchup was expected to deliver and the welterweight standouts did not disappoint. Both men were eager to trade hands moments into the opening round but it was a head kick from Neal that put Perry in all sorts of trouble. Once Neal smelled blood, he instantly jumped on Perry and promptly finished the fight with a barrage of strikes.

Check out how the pros reacted to the welterweight showdown between Mike Perry and Geoff Neal below:

I can’t see this fight going the distance. #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Let’s fucking go @PlatinumPerry — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

Damn man so fast. @handzofsteelmma first time I saw him fight was UFC 228 where I fought Carla I knew he would be a problem. This guy is for real #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Shit happens @PlatinumPerry is still one of the realest in the game go out on your shield — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

You’ll be back better @PlatinumPerry I know you will be #pmp — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) December 15, 2019

