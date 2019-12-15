Pros react after Petr Yan KO’s Urijah Faber at UFC 245

A key bantamweight fight between Petr Yan and Urijah Faber kicked off the main card of tonight’s UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Faber was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC Fight Night event in his backyard of Sacramento, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Ricky Simon.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan was last seen in action at June’s UFC 238 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over perennial division contender Jimmie Rivera.

Tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight fight proved to be a one sided affair. Although Urijah Faber had his moments in the opening couple of minutes, Petr Yan was able to turn the tide in his favor in a big way in rounds two and three. After dropping ‘The California Kid’ on multiple occasions, Yan was able to connect with a head kick that put Faber down for good.

Official UFC 245 Result: Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s Yan vs. Faber fight below:

