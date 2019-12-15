Pros react after Petr Yan KO’s Urijah Faber at UFC 245

A key bantamweight fight between Petr Yan and Urijah Faber kicked off the main card of tonight’s UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Faber was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC Fight Night event in his backyard of Sacramento, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Ricky Simon.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan was last seen in action at June’s UFC 238 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over perennial division contender Jimmie Rivera.

Tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight fight proved to be a one sided affair. Although Urijah Faber had his moments in the opening couple of minutes, Petr Yan was able to turn the tide in his favor in a big way in rounds two and three. After dropping ‘The California Kid’ on multiple occasions, Yan was able to connect with a head kick that put Faber down for good.

Official UFC 245 Result: Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s Yan vs. Faber fight below:

No freakin way! Omg. Like shit. Yan is a Gawwwddd damn animal. I’ve been waiting for him to fight for the title. #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Congrats @PetrYanUFC! You looked like an animal! Can’t wait to lock it up with you! #UFC245 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 15, 2019

Imagine messing with that dude at a bar because he is small. Ha! #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Yan is a powerful dude 👏🏼 #UfC245 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 15, 2019

But he did beat a senior citizen 🧓 Let’s see how he does with a young bull in the division! Where you at?! 👀 💯 #UFC245 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 15, 2019

Re-retiring is probably sounding pretty good right now😳 — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 15, 2019

That boy is a problem Urijah might be on the older end of the spectrum but that’s still a quality win bantamweight is arguably the most interesting weight class right now just wait till my boy cort is in the mix this is the year for him we bout to show you 👌🏽 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

