Uriah Hall discusses the possibility of signing for Karate Combat

Uriah Hall has given his thoughts on the possibility of him signing for Karate Combat in the near future.

When he first arrived on the scene in mixed martial arts, Uriah Hall made quite a splash. While his career didn’t quite pan out as many had expected, he certainly had some big moments during his time in the UFC. Now, however, he’s no longer with the promotion, and he’s spent the last few years exploring new pastures.

RELATED: Uriah Hall replaces Darren Till against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20

One idea that has been floated before is the prospect of him joining Karate Combat. As per Hall himself, it’s something he’s actively considered – but for whatever reason, it hasn’t quite worked out just yet.