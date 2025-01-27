Uriah Hall discusses the possibility of signing for Karate Combat

By Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

Uriah Hall has given his thoughts on the possibility of him signing for Karate Combat in the near future.

Uriah Hall, UFC Vancouver, Darren Till, UFC Vegas 12

When he first arrived on the scene in mixed martial arts, Uriah Hall made quite a splash. While his career didn’t quite pan out as many had expected, he certainly had some big moments during his time in the UFC. Now, however, he’s no longer with the promotion, and he’s spent the last few years exploring new pastures.

RELATED: Uriah Hall replaces Darren Till against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20

One idea that has been floated before is the prospect of him joining Karate Combat. As per Hall himself, it’s something he’s actively considered – but for whatever reason, it hasn’t quite worked out just yet.

Hall’s view on Karate Combat

“I think they just think I’m just too good for the league,” Hall told MMA Junkie at Karate Combat 52 on Thursday. “That’s the only thing I can think about. Because I’ve spoken to them back-and-forth and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I think they think I’ll probably come in and wipe out the entire division and leave. That wasn’t a plan of mine. But I just feel like there’s nobody in here. There’s literally nobody in here. But it’s karate. It’s my background. I’m still puzzled. But they like to d*ck you around, so I’m like, ‘F*ck it.’ It’s stupid. It’s really stupid.”

“… I would love to. I would love. They don’t me because they have issues for some f*cking reason. I’d love to. I reached out to them. But they like to d*ck me around. I’m like, ‘What am I chasing a girl?’ So, whatever. … It would be fun. It would be fun. At the end of the day, I respect any man who comes out here and fights because it takes a lot. But to me, this is not even a competition. … Stop d*cking me around and y’all do it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

