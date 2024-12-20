Robelis Despaigne destroys opponent in four seconds at Karate Combat 51
Robelis Despaigne dismantled Dominik Jedrzejczyk in short order at Karate Combat 51 with his usual electric style.
When it comes to fun, striking heavyweights in mixed martial arts, few are better than Robelis Despaigne. Ever since he burst on the scene courtesy of his quick finishing ability and incredible size, people haven’t been able to stop talking about him. Unfortunately, things started to go south when he entered the UFC.
RELATED: UFC reportedly parts ways with Robelis Despaigne among others in recent roster purge
While things started off well, he wound up losing two decisions on the bounce before being released. Many thought that Despaigne would be given the chance to redeem himself, but instead, he was let go by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Given that he’s 36 years of age, it’s not clear as to whether or not he’ll ever return.
For now, though, he’s enjoying life in Karate Combat. In an event earlier this week, he defeated the aforementioned Dominik Jedrzejczyk – and he did so pretty quickly, and pretty violently.
My God Despaigne makes his Karate combat debut pic.twitter.com/hCIWBtwOV9
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 20, 2024
Despaigne gets it done
Quick, violent, efficient. One right hand is all it took to put this one to rest in around four seconds. Alas, while plenty of people are still pretty high on him, others can’t escape the fact that his UFC run didn’t go as planned. Still, when you’ve got this kind of power and timing, you’re always going to be fun for the general public to watch.
It doesn’t seem like Despaigne is destined to return to the UFC. With that being said, maybe Karate Combat is exactly where he needs to be.
Do you believe we will ever see Robelis Despaigne compete in the UFC again? If you had to book his next few fights, what would they look like? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Karate Combat Robelis Despaigne