Robelis Despaigne destroys opponent in four seconds at Karate Combat 51

Robelis Despaigne dismantled Dominik Jedrzejczyk in short order at Karate Combat 51 with his usual electric style.

When it comes to fun, striking heavyweights in mixed martial arts, few are better than Robelis Despaigne. Ever since he burst on the scene courtesy of his quick finishing ability and incredible size, people haven’t been able to stop talking about him. Unfortunately, things started to go south when he entered the UFC.

While things started off well, he wound up losing two decisions on the bounce before being released. Many thought that Despaigne would be given the chance to redeem himself, but instead, he was let go by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Given that he’s 36 years of age, it’s not clear as to whether or not he’ll ever return.

For now, though, he’s enjoying life in Karate Combat. In an event earlier this week, he defeated the aforementioned Dominik Jedrzejczyk – and he did so pretty quickly, and pretty violently.