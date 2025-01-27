Michael Bisping predicts UFC Saudi Arabia headliner between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov

Michael Bisping Picks Israel Adesanya to Defeat Nassourdine Imavov

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping made his UFC Saudi Arabia predictions. The UFC Hall of Famer believes that Israel Adesanya will get the job done on fight night.

“More than likely Israel Adesanya gets a decision,” Bisping said. “I think he uses the jab, I think he lowers his base, I think he’s probably pissed off and a little bit embarrassed. Israel Adesanya, when you’re the champion of the world, when you’re defending the belt so many times and you literally think your sh*t don’t stink and you can beat everybody, you do get a little bit embarrassed. Your pride takes a hit when you lose three out of the last four and you see the middleweight division moving along without you.”

Bisping went on to explain how Adesanya will be able to score the victory over Imavov.

“Over five rounds, I do believe Israel Adesanya wins via decision,” Bisping continued. “I think he maintains range, keeps his distance, moves around, uses all of the space inside the Octagon and in Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya will be the winner.”

