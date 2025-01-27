Michael Bisping predicts UFC Saudi Arabia headliner between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov

By Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Michael Bisping has made his prediction for the UFC Saudi Arabia main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov

Adesanya hasn’t won a bout since April 2023 and he’s hoping to return to the win column this Saturday. It’ll be his first non-title bout since 2019. For Imavov, it’s a massive opportunity to score the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

Bisping has shared who he believes will walk out of the anb Arena with a win.

Michael Bisping Picks Israel Adesanya to Defeat Nassourdine Imavov

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping made his UFC Saudi Arabia predictions. The UFC Hall of Famer believes that Israel Adesanya will get the job done on fight night.

“More than likely Israel Adesanya gets a decision,” Bisping said. “I think he uses the jab, I think he lowers his base, I think he’s probably pissed off and a little bit embarrassed. Israel Adesanya, when you’re the champion of the world, when you’re defending the belt so many times and you literally think your sh*t don’t stink and you can beat everybody, you do get a little bit embarrassed. Your pride takes a hit when you lose three out of the last four and you see the middleweight division moving along without you.”

Bisping went on to explain how Adesanya will be able to score the victory over Imavov.

“Over five rounds, I do believe Israel Adesanya wins via decision,” Bisping continued. “I think he maintains range, keeps his distance, moves around, uses all of the space inside the Octagon and in Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya will be the winner.”

BJPenn.com will be providing coverage of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend. Keep it locked on our homepage for live results and video highlights.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

