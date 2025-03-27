Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat: “I just want to compete”

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is now a member of Karate Combat.

‘The Punisher’ was once viewed as the UFC’s brightest young prospects. Signing with the organization in 2022 with an undefeated record, Muhammad Mokaev quickly found success. He scored a first-round submission win over Cody Durden in his promotional debut, and he never looked back. Over the next two years, the Brit scored lopsided victories over names such as Tim Elliott, Alex Perez, and Charles Johnson.

However, after scoring a decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 last summer in Manchester, Muhammad Mokaev was released. According to Dana White, the move was made due to the flyweight prospect’s behavior behind the scenes, and not his work in the cage. After being released, the 24-year-old vowed to fight his way back to the company. In December, he submitted Joevincent So at Brave CF 91 in his first post-UFC appearance.

Earlier this week, Karate Combat teased a big signing who would be debuting later this year. Quickly, fans guessed the signing was Muhammad Mokaev, and they were correct. Taking to X earlier today, ‘The Punisher’ revealed his signing, adding that he wants to stay active and build his striking experience. The 24-year-old started his career training in Karate, so it only makes sense to return to his roots.

May 2nd

Dubai 📍@KarateCombat My first ever sport was karate , then I moved to wrestling

I just wanna compete and stay active

And building my striking experience I always will have plan B which is wrestling but I need to work on plan A pic.twitter.com/sk1iq2MJnO — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 27, 2025

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat

For the unaware, Karate Combat is a strictly striking league. Fighters compete in “The Pit”, a square venue with angled walls. Wrestling, submissions, and grappling in general are not allowed. Although the league has dabbled in submission grappling and even worked with UFC talents such as Bryce Mitchell and Gillian Robertson.

Nonetheless, Muhammad Mokaev is far from the only fighter to leave the UFC and head to Karate Combat. Over the last few years, the striking-only league has seen former champions such as Luke Rockhold, Anthony Pettis, and Benson Henderson sign with the company. It’s currently unknown who Mokaev will meet in his first promotional bout.

However, the 24-year-old is now slated to compete at the event’s May 2nd event in Dubai. That card is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Sam Alvey and Tyrone Spong.

What do you make of this signing from Karate Combat? Who do you want to see Muhammad Mokaev fight in his promotional debut?