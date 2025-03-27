Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat: “I just want to compete”

By Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2025

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is now a member of Karate Combat.

Muhammad Mokaev

‘The Punisher’ was once viewed as the UFC’s brightest young prospects. Signing with the organization in 2022 with an undefeated record, Muhammad Mokaev quickly found success. He scored a first-round submission win over Cody Durden in his promotional debut, and he never looked back. Over the next two years, the Brit scored lopsided victories over names such as Tim Elliott, Alex Perez, and Charles Johnson.

However, after scoring a decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 last summer in Manchester, Muhammad Mokaev was released. According to Dana White, the move was made due to the flyweight prospect’s behavior behind the scenes, and not his work in the cage. After being released, the 24-year-old vowed to fight his way back to the company. In December, he submitted Joevincent So at Brave CF 91 in his first post-UFC appearance.

Earlier this week, Karate Combat teased a big signing who would be debuting later this year. Quickly, fans guessed the signing was Muhammad Mokaev, and they were correct. Taking to X earlier today, ‘The Punisher’ revealed his signing, adding that he wants to stay active and build his striking experience. The 24-year-old started his career training in Karate, so it only makes sense to return to his roots.

RELATED: FORMER UFC HEAVYWEIGHT BRENDAN SCHAUB NAMES HIS PRICE FOR ONE MORE FIGHT: “I HAVEN’T FOUGHT IN HOW MANY YEARS?”

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat

For the unaware, Karate Combat is a strictly striking league. Fighters compete in “The Pit”, a square venue with angled walls. Wrestling, submissions, and grappling in general are not allowed. Although the league has dabbled in submission grappling and even worked with UFC talents such as Bryce Mitchell and Gillian Robertson.

Nonetheless, Muhammad Mokaev is far from the only fighter to leave the UFC and head to Karate Combat. Over the last few years, the striking-only league has seen former champions such as Luke Rockhold, Anthony Pettis, and Benson Henderson sign with the company. It’s currently unknown who Mokaev will meet in his first promotional bout.

However, the 24-year-old is now slated to compete at the event’s May 2nd event in Dubai. That card is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Sam Alvey and Tyrone Spong.

What do you make of this signing from Karate Combat? Who do you want to see Muhammad Mokaev fight in his promotional debut?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Karate Combat Muhammad Mokaev

Related

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected offers from PFL and ONE Championship to focus on UFC return: "They called me"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025
Uriah Hall, UFC Vancouver, Darren Till, UFC Vegas 12
Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall discusses the possibility of signing for Karate Combat

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

Uriah Hall has given his thoughts on the possibility of him signing for Karate Combat in the near future.

Robelis Despaigne
Robelis Despaigne

Robelis Despaigne destroys opponent in four seconds at Karate Combat 51

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

Robelis Despaigne dismantled Dominik Jedrzejczyk in short order at Karate Combat 51 with his usual electric style.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

WATCH | Muhammad Mokaev scores fast stoppage win in his first fight since UFC release

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is back on the right track.

James Vick
Karate Combat

Karate Combat President reveals James Vick was unconscious “for a couple of days” after nasty KO loss: “They put him in a self-induced coma”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi has revealed that James Vick was unconscious for a few days after his knockout loss in the promotion.

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev finds a new home after nasty split with the UFC

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
Steve Erceg

Muhammad Mokaev slams Steve Erceg following UFC 305 loss to Kai Kara-France

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2024

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has hit back at Steve Erceg following UFC 305.

Muhammad Mokaev
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL changes tune on potential signing of former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev: “He could absolutely be the future face of Flyweights”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2024

PFL has seemingly changed their tune on the idea of signing former UFC flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France believes Muhammad Mokaev got what he deserved after recently being cut by the promotion.

Dana White and UFC 300
Muhammad Mokaev

UFC CEO Dana White responds to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight: “You put yourself in this position”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight.