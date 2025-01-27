Ben Rothwell calls for potential superfight against Francis Ngannou
BKFC champion Ben Rothwell has proposed a potential superfight against Francis Ngannou in the near future.
During his days with the UFC, Ben Rothwell was a pretty entertaining fighter. In recent years, however, he’s made a real name for himself in bare-knuckle boxing. He has become one of the featured stars in the BKFC family, constantly putting on entertaining bouts for the masses.
Last weekend, the 43-year-old Rothwell moved to 4-0 with a knockout triumph over Mick Terrill. In getting the win, he was also able to claim the BKFC heavyweight championship, as well as Knockout of the Night honors.
In the immediate aftermath, it was safe to say he was riding high. As part of that wave, Rothwell opted to call for a big next fight – with one of the suggested names being Francis Ngannou.
Rothwell wants Ngannou
“Yeah, Francis Ngannou,” Rothwell said. “We need to get some big names in this because I don’t know who is on the roster, especially after tonight, who is jumping up to fight me.
“They’ll say it, but when it really comes down to it, and I’m standing in front of you, things change,” Rothwell added. “As a Heavyweight, I’ll fight anyone, that’s my responsibility. So, bring them on.”
Francis Ngannou is a popular man, as you can imagine. He’s got people knocking down his door for a chance to fight him and if you’re a big name outside the UFC, there’s a good chance it could become reality. Alas, for Rothwell, it’s a case of “wait and see”.
Would you be interested in seeing Ben Rothwell compete against Francis Ngannou? Would you rather see that contest go down in bare-knuckle boxing or mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
