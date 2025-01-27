Ben Rothwell calls for potential superfight against Francis Ngannou

BKFC champion Ben Rothwell has proposed a potential superfight against Francis Ngannou in the near future.

During his days with the UFC, Ben Rothwell was a pretty entertaining fighter. In recent years, however, he’s made a real name for himself in bare-knuckle boxing. He has become one of the featured stars in the BKFC family, constantly putting on entertaining bouts for the masses.

Last weekend, the 43-year-old Rothwell moved to 4-0 with a knockout triumph over Mick Terrill. In getting the win, he was also able to claim the BKFC heavyweight championship, as well as Knockout of the Night honors.

In the immediate aftermath, it was safe to say he was riding high. As part of that wave, Rothwell opted to call for a big next fight – with one of the suggested names being Francis Ngannou.